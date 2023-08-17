Who is Sofyan Amrabat? The complete midfielder linked with Liverpool and Man Utd

The transfer window has been dominated by big-money moves for midfielders, with Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice all transferring for more than €100 million this summer. With sky-high valuations, it is more important than ever that teams try to find undervalued players in the market. Enter Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat is not amongst the most talked-about midfielders out there, despite playing at a high level for both club and country for several years.

After coming through the youth system at Dutch club FC Utrecht, he moved to Feyenoord, Club Brugge and ultimately landed in the Serie A. His past three seasons at Fiorentina have seen him emerge as one of the most underrated players in the league. His well-rounded and versatile profile was on display for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he was pivotal in helping his country reach their first ever World Cup semi-final. Those performances look to have finally caught the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs, who might be willing to offer him a stage that is more deserving of his quality. Sofyan Amrabat Transfer Value - how much is he worth? The Expected Transfer Value (xTV) model currently values Amrabat at €20 million. That valuation is affected significantly by the fact he is now into the final year of his contract.

According to reports, I Viola want €30 million for their midfield star, but that still represents great value for a player who is now entering the prime years of his playing career. Sofyan Amrabat stats, strengths and weaknesses It is not just the price tag which makes Amrabat an interesting proposition for teams. The 26-year-old can do almost everything required of a deep-lying playmaker. He can sit in front of the defensive line and control the tempo with his passing, whilst also providing defensive reliability which is essential in a deeper midfield role. Amrabat rarely gives the ball away.

He makes 67 passes per 90 at an impressive completion rate of over 88%, both ranking him amongst the best midfielders in the Serie A. The Netherlands-born midfielder also provides plenty of variety in his passing - especially with his medium and long passes and the way he switches play. But Amrabat is far from just being a high-volume passer. With 7.93 progressive passes and 1.04 passes into penalty area per 90, he is very capable of using his vision to unpick opponents. This makes him a great addition to any possession-centric system, and it is no wonder that Barcelona were looking at him to replace Sergio Busquets. But can Amrabat also carry the ball like elite players in his position? His 70.6% take-on success, 1.62 progressive carries per 90 and a very high carrying distance shows that he is adept at taking on players, evading pressure and covering plenty of ground with the ball. Defensively, the Morocco International executes over 7 ball recoveries and 2.78 tackles and interceptions P90, making him a truly all-round midfielder.

Liverpool appear to have lost out to Chelsea in the race for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in recent days, and can look at Amrabat to fill in a crucial role in Jurgen Klopp’s system. At Man Utd, Amrabat would provide cover for Casemiro and reunite with Erik ten Hag, who managed him for two years at FC Utrecht. Amrabat will not offer much in terms of goals or assists, but that is not really why you want him in your team. He might not be the big name that some fans crave, but he represents a great opportunity for the right team to make a very smart signing this summer.