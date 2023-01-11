Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Stoke and Australia defender Harry Souttar is in focus on Wednesday.

Harry Souttar Age: 24

Position: Central defender

Club: Stoke City

Country: Australia The World Cup always provides a chance for players from smaller countries to shine and Qatar 2022 was no exception with fresh faces from Morocco, South Korea, Senegal, Ecuador, Japan, Ghana, Tunisia, Iran and Canada among those to catch the eye. It was also an impressive tournament for Australia, who progressed to the knockout stages despite being landed with an incredibly difficult group featuring defending champions France and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark. And one of their standout players was Harry Souttar - the giant Stoke City centre-half who helped the Socceroos keep important clean sheets against Tunisia and Denmark to secure second spot in the group.

As you would expect from a player who stands 6ft 6in tall, Souttar is a dominant force aerially - he ranked inside the top 10 for aerial duels won by defenders at the winter World Cup in Qatar. He also resides in the top 15 for Sky Bet Championship defenders in that statistic both this season and last, averaging 4.3 aerial challenges won per game this season and 4.4 in 2021/22. Souttar missed large chunks of both of those campaigns - the second half of last season and the first part of this campaign - due to a serious knee ligament injury that kept him out for several months but he is now back to his best as shown in Qatar. He averaged 5.4 aerial duels won per game in his only real fully-fit season with Stoke in 2020/21, enjoying a superb debut campaign with the Potters having earned a move through impressing at League One outfit Fleetwood. Leicester City are among the sides linked with a move for Souttar and there is no doubt the Aussie would be a huge help to a team with a long-standing weakness at defending set-pieces. West Ham and Wolves are believed to be interested, too.