Brendan Rodgers is odds-on to be the first Premier League manager to leave their post this season after being cut in from 4/1 late on Sunday.
Leicester surrendered the lead to lose at home to Southampton on Saturday, leaving them with just one point from their opening three Premier League matches and mired in the relegation zone.
The Foxes remain the only top-flight club not to have signed a player this summer, something Rodgers has publicly stated he disagrees with.
Meanwhile, centre-back Wesley Fofana did not play against Southampton amid speculation he is set to join Chelsea.
Odds correct at 2245 BST (21/08/22)
Rodgers was highlighted as a man to watch in our opening sack race column of the season following the first weekend of fixtures as the Northern Irishman quickly shortened to 15/2 third favourite after Leicester surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford.
That result came just 48 hours after he had voiced his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity - comments that briefly caused him to shorten to 4/1 favourite.
The Foxes face Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks, adding further fuel to the notion that Rodgers' position is in peril.
