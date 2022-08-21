Brendan Rodgers is odds-on to be the first Premier League manager to leave their post this season after being cut in from 4/1 late on Sunday.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Brendan Rodgers - 4/6

Frank Lampard - 9/2

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 11/2

Erik ten Hag - 6/1

Steven Gerrard - 6/1 Odds correct at 2245 BST (21/08/22)

Tough start to season Rodgers was highlighted as a man to watch in our opening sack race column of the season following the first weekend of fixtures as the Northern Irishman quickly shortened to 15/2 third favourite after Leicester surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford. That result came just 48 hours after he had voiced his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity - comments that briefly caused him to shorten to 4/1 favourite. The Foxes face Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks, adding further fuel to the notion that Rodgers' position is in peril.