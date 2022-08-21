Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
The pressure is growing on Brendan Rodgers at Leicester
The pressure is growing on Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

Sack race odds: Brendan Rodgers odds-on after Leicester lose to Southampton

By Sporting Life
22:52 · SUN August 21, 2022

Brendan Rodgers is odds-on to be the first Premier League manager to leave their post this season after being cut in from 4/1 late on Sunday.

Leicester surrendered the lead to lose at home to Southampton on Saturday, leaving them with just one point from their opening three Premier League matches and mired in the relegation zone.

The Foxes remain the only top-flight club not to have signed a player this summer, something Rodgers has publicly stated he disagrees with.

Meanwhile, centre-back Wesley Fofana did not play against Southampton amid speculation he is set to join Chelsea.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Brendan Rodgers - 4/6
  • Frank Lampard - 9/2
  • Ralph Hasenhüttl - 11/2
  • Erik ten Hag - 6/1
  • Steven Gerrard - 6/1

Odds correct at 2245 BST (21/08/22)

Tough start to season

Rodgers was highlighted as a man to watch in our opening sack race column of the season following the first weekend of fixtures as the Northern Irishman quickly shortened to 15/2 third favourite after Leicester surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford.

That result came just 48 hours after he had voiced his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity - comments that briefly caused him to shorten to 4/1 favourite.

The Foxes face Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks, adding further fuel to the notion that Rodgers' position is in peril.

Strength of schedule in the Premier League
Leicester have one of the toughest starts in the Premier League

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS