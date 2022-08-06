Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Crystal Palace v Southampton, including best bets and score prediction
Ralph Hasenhuttl odds cut after rumours of Southampton unrest

Sack race: Ralph Hasenhuttl odds cut after rumours of Southampton unrest

By Sporting Life
19:00 · THU August 11, 2022

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his odds cut to be the first manager sacked after rumours of unrest in the Saints dressing room were revealed.

Craig Hope and Adrian Kajumba of Sportsmail understand that Hasenhuttl has lost the trust of several players, who were surprised he was not sacked in the summer.

Dissent was reportedly rife during last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, collapsing after taking an early lead (xG: SOU 2.02 - 0.56 TOT) - a performance he later labelled "simply not good enough".

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Frank Lampard - 3/1
  • Ralph Hasenhüttl - 4/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 13/2
  • Steven Gerrard - 8/1
  • Bruno Lage, Marco Silva, Scott Parker - 10/1
  • Jesse Marsch, Marco Silva - 12/1
  • Thomas Tuchel - 16/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 18/1

Odds correct at 1900 BST (11/08/22)

Concerns were apparently expressed at the end of last season after a rough patch for Southampton. The Saints lost 10 of their last 13 games, almost falling into the relegation fight.

Their underlying metrics dipped dramatically, too, ending the campaign at the worst level in Hasenhuttl's tenure.

Southampton's rolling xG over the past two seasons
Southampton's rolling xG over the past two seasons

It is reported in the same exclusive that club sources insist they don't want to change manager at present, but the apparent tension with players and staff will obviously be a big issue.

Southampton host Leeds on Saturday, before tough match-ups against Leicester, Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves.

Strength of schedule in the Premier League

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS