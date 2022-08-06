Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his odds cut to be the first manager sacked after rumours of unrest in the Saints dressing room were revealed.
Craig Hope and Adrian Kajumba of Sportsmail understand that Hasenhuttl has lost the trust of several players, who were surprised he was not sacked in the summer.
Dissent was reportedly rife during last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, collapsing after taking an early lead (xG: SOU 2.02 - 0.56 TOT) - a performance he later labelled "simply not good enough".
Concerns were apparently expressed at the end of last season after a rough patch for Southampton. The Saints lost 10 of their last 13 games, almost falling into the relegation fight.
Their underlying metrics dipped dramatically, too, ending the campaign at the worst level in Hasenhuttl's tenure.
It is reported in the same exclusive that club sources insist they don't want to change manager at present, but the apparent tension with players and staff will obviously be a big issue.
Southampton host Leeds on Saturday, before tough match-ups against Leicester, Manchester United, Chelsea and Wolves.
