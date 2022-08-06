Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his odds cut to be the first manager sacked after rumours of unrest in the Saints dressing room were revealed.

Craig Hope and Adrian Kajumba of Sportsmail understand that Hasenhuttl has lost the trust of several players, who were surprised he was not sacked in the summer. Dissent was reportedly rife during last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, collapsing after taking an early lead (xG: SOU 2.02 - 0.56 TOT) - a performance he later labelled "simply not good enough".

Exclusive: Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has lost trust of several players & there is surprise within dressing-room he was not sacked during summer. Story for @mailplus with @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/A1bsM4qOP0 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 11, 2022

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet) Frank Lampard - 3/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 4/1

Brendan Rodgers - 13/2

Steven Gerrard - 8/1

Bruno Lage, Marco Silva, Scott Parker - 10/1

Jesse Marsch, Marco Silva - 12/1

Thomas Tuchel - 16/1

Erik ten Hag - 18/1 Odds correct at 1900 BST (11/08/22)

Concerns were apparently expressed at the end of last season after a rough patch for Southampton. The Saints lost 10 of their last 13 games, almost falling into the relegation fight. Their underlying metrics dipped dramatically, too, ending the campaign at the worst level in Hasenhuttl's tenure.

Southampton's rolling xG over the past two seasons