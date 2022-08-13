Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been backed into 4/1 from 25/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

United followed up an opening weekend defeat to Brighton with an abysmal first-half performance at Brentford, finding themselves 4-0 down at the break. Despite only taking charge of the club in the summer, punters think ten Hag's time could be up at Old Trafford and backed him into second-favouritism while the Bees were flying in the first-half.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Ralph Hasenhüttl - 5/2

Erik ten Hag - 4/1

Frank Lampard - 9/2

Brendan Rodgers - 7/1

Bruno Lage - 9/1

Steven Gerrard - 9/1 Odds correct at 1820 BST (13/08/22)

“When Manchester United is not performing, not winning, that’s normal,” ten Hag recently said when asked if the concern on fans’ message boards was shared inside United. “I would be more in panic when there wasn’t panic because we have to win. That is the demand. Still, I would say panic isn’t the right word. It’s more like, ‘come on, we have to act’. We have to think bright and do the right things.” Paddy Power announced that they have already paid out on Ten Hag in their market.

With Man Utd losing 4-0 at half time to Brentford, we have PAID OUT on Erik Ten Hag to be the first Premier League manager to get the sack. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 13, 2022

United's transfer window has seen them bring in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez but they have been frustrated by what appears to be an unsuccessful pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Hasenhüttl heads the market

Even with ten Hag being backed on Saturday, Southampton's Ralph Hasenhüttl remains the favourite. The Saints head coach saw his odds slashed to 2/1 late this week following reports of unrest in the changing rooms, with some players said to be 'surprised' he didn't leave in the summer. Despite coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Leeds in their home opener on Saturday combined with the gamble on ten Hag, Hasenhüttl's price has eased only slightly to 5/2. "I'm sorry that we destroyed a few headlines, which were maybe written at that moment (2-0 down)," Hasenhüttl told the media following Saturday's draw. "It was a good comeback. When you're two down, you go all in and go for everything." While they did pick up a point, Southampton saw the expected goals (xG) scoreline sit at 1.95 - 1.54 in Leeds' favour. That means they have posted a smaller xG total than their opponents in each of their last 10 league games. Hasenhüttl was 6/1 to be the first manager to go before the season started.