We round up the weekend's Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and some noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Aston Villa bounced back from opening weekend disappointment with a 2-1 victory over Everton in Saturday's early kick-off. Danny Ings' well-taken goal fired Villa into the lead with just over half an hour played. Ollie Watkins had space out wide thanks to John McGinn's long ball forward, and the cross hit Ings who turned and fired low into the Everton net. Diego Carlos' close-range header in the opening minutes went over the crossbar - that accounted for 71.4% of the hosts' total first-half xG tally. Emi Buendia fired in a second in the final ten minutes of play - a chance carrying a huge 0.80 xG - but Lucas Digne's own goal gave the away side some hope shortly after. Buendia only had two shots in the contest after coming off the bench, but he made up 39.5% of Villa's total xG.

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester Infogol xG: 2.98-0.67

Fairness rating: 89.16

Scorers: Gabriel Jesus 19' 35', Granit Xhaka 55, Gabriel Martinelli 75''; William Saliba OG 53', James Maddison 74' Arsenal made it consecutive victories to open the Premier League season as they beat Leicester 4-2 at the Emirates. Gabriel Jesus scored his first league goal for the Gunners with under 20 minutes played. The striker - surrounded by Leicester defenders - somehow found space in the box to curl his shot into the far corner. His second fired them into a commanding position at the break. Leicester hit back early in the second-half as Jamie Vardy's pressure forced William Saliba to head the ball into his own net, but the joy was short-lived as Granit Xhaka restored Arsenal's two-goal lead just minutes later. It was an afternoon of frustration for the Foxes who again cut the deficit, this time through James Maddison in the 74th minute, only to concede moments later. The Infogol model rated it a 1.9% chance that the game would end 4-2 based on the expected goals figures, while Gabriel Jesus made up 52.1% of Arsenal's total xG.

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle Infogol xG: 1.64-0.19

Fairness rating: 64.96 Brighton were unfortunate to be held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle based on the chances created by both teams. The home side enjoyed the better of the opportunities in a goalless first-half, posting 0.39 xG to Newcastle's 0.10. Leandro Trossard carried the biggest threat, accounting for 41.0% of the Seagulls' xG prior to the break. The hosts were the ones looking the most likely to score but couldn't convert the openings they were creating in attack. The Infogol model makes it a 16.0% chance that this game would be a 0-0 draw given the two xG tallies posted by both sides, and it produced comfortably the lowest fairness rating of the 3pm kick-offs.

Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth Infogol xG: 1.67-0.17

Fairness rating: 86.99

Scorers: Ilkay Gundogan 19', Kevin De Bruyne 31', Phil Foden 37', Jefferson Lerma OG 79'

It was a comfortable afternoon for champions Manchester City as they secured a 4-0 victory over recently-promoted Bournemouth. Having made an impact with two goals last weekend, Erling Haaland turned provider to play in Ilkay Gundogan to open the scoring with 19 minutes on the clock. De Bruyne doubled the advantage with an outside of the boot effort into the far corner, before Phil Foden made it three as half-time approached. Based on their 1.19 xG at the break, it was only a 9.2% chance that City would have three on their tally, while the 3-0 HT score was rated at 8.0%. Jefferson Lerma's own goal was the only scoring action of the second-half. The Infogol model says that - based on City's xG figure - it's a 6.1% chance that Pep Guardiola's side would score four as they ruthlessly took care of Bournemouth.

Southampton 2-2 Leeds Infogol xG: 1.54-1.95

Fairness rating: 91.28

Scorers: Rodrigo 46', 60'; Joe Aribo 72', Kyle Walker-Peters 81' Southampton came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in their home opener against Leeds. Both sides had chances but Leeds will be worried after Patrick Bamford went off injured with under 30 minutes played - he made up 35.7% of their first-half xG. Less than 60 seconds in the second-half, Rodrigo - who had been moved further forward at the break - converted Jack Harrison's cross to give the visitors the lead. He netted a second on the hour mark - contributing 62.1% of Leeds' total xG at that stage. Joe Aribo pulled a goal back as Southampton pushed in the final 20 minutes. Kyle Walker-Peters then levelled things up as he struck from close range (0.32 xG), in a result that scored highly on the fairness ratings. However, it was only a 6.9% chance the game would end 2-2.