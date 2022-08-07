Frank Lampard may head the sack race betting, with Ralph Hasenhuttl not far behind, but Brendan Rodgers is one to watch after the Premier League's opening weekend.
Everton boss Lampard led the market at 4/1 before a ball was kicked, shortening slightly to 3/1 following a 1-0 home defeat by former club Chelsea.
Southampton's 4-1 thrashing by Tottenham has seen Hasenhuttl's 6/1 price to be the first manager to go come in as short as 7/2 with some firms.
Odds correct at 1815 BST (07/08/22)
It's no surprise to see Lampard and Hasenhuttl as the leading candidates, with Infogol's pre-season forecast identifying both Everton and Southampton as relegation candidates.
Two of the other clubs in that list, Leeds and Bournemouth, picked up wins on the opening weekend.
A 2-1 win over Wolves for Leeds saw Jesse Marsch drift hugely, from 5/1 shortest price to 10/1 longest. It was a similar story for Scott Parker following the Cherries' 2-0 victory against Aston Villa, jumping out from 7s to 12s.
Brendan Rodgers, now 15/2 third favourite, sticks out as the man most worthy of keeping an eye on for a variety of reasons.
Leicester surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on Sunday, a result fresh off the back of the Northern Irishman voicing his displeasure at the club's lack of transfer activity - the Foxes are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player this summer.
That willingness to be honest in the press has caused price volatility in this market for Rodgers, with the Leicester boss going as short as 4/1 in midweek having generally been priced around the 10/1 mark before drifting back to his current position.
Also worth bearing in mind is that according to Infogol's ratings, Leicester have one of the most difficult starts to the season of any top-flight club.
Their next five fixtures include matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton.
