Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is the joint favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season but Steven Gerrard has seen his price cut in half.

Rodgers right to be worried

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is under pressure

Leicester boss Rodgers spent much of last season vocalising his view that a summer overhaul was needed, but they remain the only Premier League club to have signed no players during the current transfer window. The Foxes surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on opening day, a result fresh off the back of the Northern Irishman voicing his displeasure at said lack of transfer activity, before a convincing 4-2 defeat at Arsenal and disappointing home loss to Southampton. Leicester's defensive struggles have seemingly continued into this season, but their attacking process will also worry Rodgers. Despite scoring five goals this season, Leicester have created chances equating to just 1.60 expected goals (xG), an average of 0.53 xG per game.

Things won't get any easier for Leicester, either, facing Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks. Gerrard a serious market mover A 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace for Aston Villa also saw Steven Gerrard's price cut halved from 10/1 to 5/1 - the second time this season the former Liverpool and England midfielder has made a significant market move.