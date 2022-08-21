Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is the joint favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season but Steven Gerrard has seen his price cut in half.
The Dutchman saw his sack race odds slashed from 25/1 to 4/1 during United's humiliating defeat at Brentford but he had never previously topped the betting until this weekend.
A combination of Saints' comeback win at Leicester, which in turn saw Brendan Rodgers shorten to 4/1 from 5s, and the airing of snippets of his Monday Night Football interview with Sky Sports in which he honestly appraises the difficult situation he is trying to fix at Old Trafford saw him do so.
Everton's failure to beat newly-promoted Nottingham Forest no doubt contributed to Frank Lampard joining Ralph Hasenhuttl and Ten Hag at the top of the market, but Demarai Gray's late equaliser likely prevented the former Chelsea boss from leading the race solo.
Odds correct at 1345 BST (21/08/22)
Leicester boss Rodgers spent much of last season vocalising his view that a summer overhaul was needed, but they remain the only Premier League club to have signed no players during the current transfer window.
The Foxes surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford on opening day, a result fresh off the back of the Northern Irishman voicing his displeasure at said lack of transfer activity, before a convincing 4-2 defeat at Arsenal and disappointing home loss to Southampton.
Leicester's defensive struggles have seemingly continued into this season, but their attacking process will also worry Rodgers. Despite scoring five goals this season, Leicester have created chances equating to just 1.60 expected goals (xG), an average of 0.53 xG per game.
Things won't get any easier for Leicester, either, facing Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Tottenham in the coming weeks.
A 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace for Aston Villa also saw Steven Gerrard's price cut halved from 10/1 to 5/1 - the second time this season the former Liverpool and England midfielder has made a significant market move.
Gerrard is under more pressure to deliver consistent results at Villa Park this season following up and down form since arriving from Rangers in November and publicly criticised Tyrone Mings after a 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Bournemouth on opening weekend, a game he left the England defender out for after stripping him of the club captaincy.
Mings returned for the win over Everton a week later, but an emphatic defeat at Palace has seen Gerrard shorten once again.
