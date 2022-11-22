Portugal begin their 2022 World Cup campaign with a clash against Ghana. George Gamble previews the game and picks out a best bet.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals in the 2010 edition of the World Cup and that remains the joint-best finish by an African country. They’ll be keen to defy the odds in Group H and given they have successfully progressed from the group stages in two of their previous three appearances, there's a chance they could do so once again. Up until now, whenever Portugal takes to a big competition, the narrative tends to be what Cristiano Ronaldo can do as opposed to what the other ten players can bring to the table. That could be different this time around and the Seleção das Quinas have a plethora of talent at their disposal.

Ronaldo has been the center of attention for a while, and split from Manchester United this week, but many believe that they have performed far better without him. But Fernando Santos not starting CR7 almost seems inconceivable. Even so, the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bruno Fernandes are all world-beaters on their day and their intensity could prove vital. The Portuguese finished as runners up in their qualifying group just behind Serbia but they’ll hope their goal scoring prowess can see them through after hitting the back of the net in 14 of their last 17 outings, scoring two or more in 11 of those.

Ghana will not be a side who roll over and will show plenty of passion, aggression and intensity as they look to claim a huge scalp. They'll be full of belief that they can get in on the scoring act just as they have done in nine of their 12 WC finals games. A loss would be seen as pretty disappointing for both sides here but both sides have the tools to hurt the other and we could be in for a fascinating matchup. Ghana will look to exploit any over commitment from the Portugal full-backs but should be able to fashion enough chances to score and at 13/10, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a great pick.

