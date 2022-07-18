England legend Kelly Smith returns with her latest Women's Euro 2022 column, focusing on the quarter-final between England and Spain - the two pre-tournament favourites.

The perfect group stage England really couldn't have done any more - three wins, 14 goals scored and none conceded is phenomenal. An ugly win with some nerves, a shackles-off 8-0 thrashing of a decent Norway team that was the best England performance of my lifetime and then capping off the group stage by showing the required patience to break down a Northern Ireland side determined to sit deep and frustrate, still coming out of with a 5-0 win. The impact of players like Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, and everyone coming off the bench to change the dynamic of the team, just shows the depth England have beyond the starting XI. It feels like at this tournament it may just have all come together at the right time. Women's Euros daily punting guide

Spain will provide a different test Spain in the quarter-finals is definitely a step up with the two pre-tournament favourites against one another. It's more than that though as it'll be a totally different test for England. They'll have to change mindset as they are likely to have very little of the ball, whereas in their opening three matches they've dominated possession. How will they keep it tight, how will they stay compact? They'll have to be disciplined and organised defensively because Spain will be patient, trying to pull them out of position to penetrate with through-balls. England will still want to press, something they were so good at against Norway, but they'll have to do it in the right areas because otherwise they'll get played around. It's a balance because Sarina Wiegman won't want to radically change what they've been doing. It'll be a case of having that structure in place and then getting the ball to England's flair players who are in form as quickly as they can, especially Beth Mead. This could really be a game for Lauren Hemp too, who hasn't quite fired so far. She was one of my top players to watch coming into the tournament. It hasn't really mattered that it hasn't happened for her because England are still scoring so many goals, but she could really come into her own here. While concentration and always having in the back of your mind what your defensive role is, this match feels like it could be about the transitions and how quickly England can come alive and attack when they do get the ball. Hemp will be vital to that.

Spain struggled without stars It's easy to say Spain have underperformed but we have to remember the players they're missing. To be without your number nine in Jennifer Hermoso and the Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, their lynchpin in the heart of midfield who links everything together and is the heart of the team, but still win two of three group games deserves plenty of credit. Aitana Bonmatí and Lucía García have stepped up and been excellent, but Spain have definitely not quite been there. What's been really surprising is that all of their goals other than one penalty have been headers. That's definitely something for England to watch out for, but I also think it's more a sign of the fact the Spanish have struggled for creativity. They've lacked that combination play in and around the box, leading to a chance to shoot and score, it's all been crosses. England will want to stop the supply line of those balls coming in, but Millie Bright will be crucial to dealing with what does reach the box. They also do still need to be aware of Spain's intricate play around the area, the third-man runs they make to try and draw defenders out, because this could be the match that the Spanish start to click. Basically, against a team like Spain you just need to stay switched on constantly.

England too good for Spain Sarina's starting XI is set, I can't see her changing it at all. It'll just be minor tweaks to the roles that each player plays given the different threat Spain pose. There'll be no fear whatsoever from England, they'll know that if they play well they'll win. They have the squad, the momentum and the quality, as well as the support of the home crowd, and I do genuinely believe they'll win by a couple of goals. I just hope they can keep it tight at the back and then allow Mead, who we have to single out because she is in the form of her life, Hemp, Frank Kirby and the rest of the attacking players to win the game. They can't leave it all to Beth Mead either just because she's scored five and assisted three goals, England have plenty of other matchwinners. Beth might be so tightly marked that it's a time for other players to provide the difference.