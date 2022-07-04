She likes to get up and down. I know she is versatile and has played in a few positions in the build-up, but I do think at this moment in time she is more attacking minded compared to Demy Stokes.

They've got a good understanding. The long balls they play out from the back, the quality they both have on the ball will be key for England. That solid partnership is key.

Lucy Bronze is going to be key, coming from deep with those over-lapping runs, she likes to create.

Centre midfield - Keira Walsh & Leah Williamson

They've got a good understanding and a good partnership.

Left wing - Lauren Hemp

I think Lauren Hemp is key to England and their success going forward. She gets people off their seats, she's an entertainer, she's got rapid pace, she can take players on in one-v-one situations, good at crossing the ball, especially when she moves over to the right-hand side cutting in on her left foot. But teams will be out to nullify her because they know how good she is, so it's about her raising her standards and believing in herself in this tournament and delivering in those big, key moments.

Attacking midfielder - Beth Mead

Beth Mead has been in sensational form for Arsenal, whether she starts or comes off the bench she has an impact. She pops up with goals.

Right wing - Chloe Kelly

We've seen in these build-up games that she's ready for it and she's hungry. She's confident down that right flank and has a very good understanding with Lucy Bronze from playing club football together.

Striker - Ellen White

Ellen White is always a crucial part to this team because of her goals, her innate ability to sniff out space in the box and put the ball in the back of the net.