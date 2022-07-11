Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros correct scores for round two of the group stage, looking at the key battles in the process.

With a few matches under our belts for the tournament we know far more about how some teams have adapted to the pressure of these European championships and which nations already look in trouble. With that in mind, it’s time for another bold round of predictions.

Austria 3-1 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) BBC One: Monday, 17:00 Against England, Austria showed that they’re at the Euros to play and although they looked blunted in attack, the Northern Ireland game will be their best chance to get in and score. Likewise, Northern Ireland will see Austria as the easiest of three tricky tests this month and as such, it’s no stretch to imagine they’ll be finding the back of the net again. Having already clashed twice in qualifying these are two teams who will have a good idea of what to expect against each other and both will feel that they can, not just take something from the game, but even angle themselves as a potential group runner-up. In their first meeting at the end of last year, Austria needed a last minute equaliser from Stefanie Enzinger but took a lot from that match and I’d expect them to play more as they did when they bested the GAWA 3-1 in April. If she’s fit, you can expect to see LAURA FEIERSINGER chasing up and down the pitch again, sparking the better attacks for her team where she should be able to find [and assist] Barbara Dunst and Nicole Billa. For Northern Ireland who have already lost Simone Magill this Euros, the focus may well shift to KIRSTY MCGUINNESS in attack with the whole midfield asked to plumb deeper attacking depths. As ever, watch out for the British team to look to capitalise on set piece opportunities.

England 3-3 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 66/1) BBC One: Monday, 20:00 After a shaky opening game, England will be wanting to stamp their authority on the tournament and do what they failed to against Austria and put their better chances away but with a changed defence, the team looked far from assured at the back last time out. So I’m conservatively predicting this to be the chaotic game of the round, with both attacks showing their better form as both defences find themselves red-faced.

Kept quiet by Laura Wienroither in Manchester, LAUREN HEMP is going to be keen to show the home fans the full gamut of her ability and, against a defensively questionable Norway team, I think she’s going to run the show for the hosts. At the other end of the pitch, there is very little that can stop CAROLINE GRAHAM HANSEN from cooking regardless of the team she’s in or the opposition she’s facing and will be the one the English defence will be desperate to keep from the ball. Clearly frustrated not to have gotten onto the scoresheet herself, ADA HEGERBERG will be even more fired up to bag her first tournament goal in seven years. Although Norway have historically had enough on paper to beat England, the Lionesses have knocked the Football Girls out of the last two tournaments they’ve met in (the 2019 and 2015 World Cups) and the Scandinavians will need to get over any lingering mental hump – and finally start marking LUCY BRONZE at set pieces. Expect goals in Brighton, at both ends, from all over the pitch.

Denmark 2-1 Finland (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) BBC Two: Tuesday, 17:00 A long way from their best against Germany, Denmark have been given a reprieve in their second group game against the lowest ranked team in their group, Finland, likewise, Finland have been given a reprieve after their loss to Spain… Having taken the lead seconds in against one of the favourites for the title this summer, Finland couldn’t hold onto their advantage and began to look short-handed at the back and with Adelina Engman forced off injured, things went from bad to worse in their opening game.

Spain 4-1 Finland

xG: 3.96-0.50



