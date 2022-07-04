We round up all you need to know for the opening day of the Women's Euros with best bets, key stats, exclusive bookmaker offers, kick-off times and TV information.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros 2pts England to win to nil at 10/11

England v Austria BBC One, 20:00 BST

Infogol % chance result: England 75% | Draw 16% | Norway 9%

England 75% | Draw 16% | Norway 9% Infogol % chance 2.5 Goals: Over 60% | Under 40%

Over 60% | Under 40% Infogol % chance BTTS: Yes 46% | No 54% Read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview England have conceded just three goals in 14 games under new coach Sarina Wiegman. The three goals they have shipped have come against Canada, the Olympic gold medallist from 2021, a Germany team who are always one of the top ranked nations and the Dutch.

Austria are nowhere near the standard of any of those sides, meaning it's much more likely that they DON'T score here. England have won 12 of 14 under Wiegman, with 10 of those victories coming with a clean sheet. They can make it 11 here.