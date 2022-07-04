Sporting Life
Daily best bets and punting guide for Women's Euros

Football predictor and tips today: Women's Euros punting guide and stat pack

By Sporting Life
17:16 · MON July 04, 2022

We round up all you need to know for the opening day of the Women's Euros with best bets, key stats, exclusive bookmaker offers, kick-off times and TV information.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros

2pts England to win to nil at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

WATCH: England legend Kelly Smith previews Women's Euro 2022

England v Austria

Read Jake Osgathorpe's full preview

England have conceded just three goals in 14 games under new coach Sarina Wiegman.

The three goals they have shipped have come against Canada, the Olympic gold medallist from 2021, a Germany team who are always one of the top ranked nations and the Dutch.

Austria are nowhere near the standard of any of those sides, meaning it's much more likely that they DON'T score here.

With that in mind, a Sporting Life special boosted price of 10/11 about ENGLAND TO WIN TO NIL with Sky Bet appeals greatly.

England have won 12 of 14 under Wiegman, with 10 of those victories coming with a clean sheet. They can make it 11 here.

Sporting Life specials

RAB of the day

England to win to nil, Over 2.5 Goals and Lauren Hemp 1+ shot on target

CLICK TO BACK AT 10/3 WITH SKY BET

  • England are given a 75% chance of getting off to the best possible start by the Infogol model, while Over 2.5 Goals is given a 60% chance of landing. Lauren Hemp averaged 1.5 shots on target per 95 minutes in the WSL this season, and against an inferior Austria side should test the opposition goalkeeper here.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

