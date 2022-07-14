Sophie Lawson uses her expert knowledge to help predict the Women’s Euros correct scores for the final round of the group stage, looking at the key battles in the process.

We are, somehow, already on the verge of match day three at the Euros which means plenty of valiant double-screening that will ultimately see most of us missing all the goals as our eyes dart back and forth. It also means that it’s time for another round of all too brave predictions, and hey, save for a few wonky ones, they haven’t been too bad so far, but this is a round that even before a ball had been kicked, was always going to have some hard to predict match ups.

Austria 1-2 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) BBC Three: Friday, 20:00 Firstly, WHAT THE HELL, Norway? Ah well, I did predict chaos in their last outing. In a match that was always likely to decide the runner up in Group A, we are still not much closer to fathoming who will be triumphant in Brighton and remember, Austria only need a draw to go through. The match seems as likely to be decided between the ears of the Norwegian players as it is by anyone’s tactics, their shocking 8-0 loss to England one that will be quite the mental hurdle to clear as they prep for this one. That being said, if they can put the England match out of their minds, I can see the attack just having enough to get the better of an Austrian team who have shown plenty of strength at the back. I can see Norway taking the lead at a set piece forcing Austria to come out in search of an equaliser and Norway capitalising on the extra space, but of course, we know the Norwegian defence is not a resolute one and it’s hard to imagine Guro Pettersen finally keeping a clean sheet. Look out for ADA HEGERBERG and CAROLINE GRAHAM HANSEN, who will likely be playing ticked off and keen to prove they’re better than... well, you know. On the other side of the pitch, BARBARA DUNST and NICOLE BILLA are again, probably about to have some fun against a weak defence.

Northern Ireland 0-4 England (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) BBC One: Friday, 20:00 It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Northern Ireland in the south of England, but it was always likely to be. Should Sarina Wiegman opt to rotate her squad – which is something of an unknown right now – Northern Ireland might be able to wedge a toe in the door with the loss of continuity and dig out another goal this month, but don’t put your house on it. In three meetings since the start of 2021, England have put 15 UNANSWERED goals past Northern Ireland, so I might be being conservative with this prediction, but you’d also expect the Irish defence to be on high alert after… well, you know. In those meetings, the Green and White Army have struggled with England’s pace and width, so this is likely to be another night when Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly (depending on who starts) are filling their boots. The night is likely to be an endless series of overloads in the Northern Ireland box, so just pick an English attacker out of a hat and stick a few quid on her bagging a brace, okay fine, let’s say another pair of goals for BETH MEAD.

Denmark 1-2 Spain (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) BBC Four: Saturday, 20:00 When watching Demark struggle to get something going against Finland, the only clear thought was that Germany had, quite simply, broken them. Having at least managed to score one hell of an ugly goal, and pick up three points in the process, Denmark find themselves still alive in the group and mightily relieved but they’ll need another three points against Spain if they are to progress to the knock-outs. Spain have, unfortunately predictably, underwhelmed, but at least they only need a draw against a blunt looking Denmark. It’s Spain so, I don’t have to tell you that they’re just going to keep the ball for 90 minutes on Saturday, hell, they could do that and just go through with a 0-0 but let’s be kind and say they’re going to score. Consider it their own relief after squaring off against Germany. As well as being short on ideas in attack, Denmark have struggled to show much pace this month and it’s hard to see them snatching the ball and getting down Spain’s throats, well, certainly not often enough to win at least. Let’s be generous and throw PERNILLE HARDER a goal for her efforts. For Spain, their general demeanour will be reliant upon Jorge Vilda starting a strong XI – yeah, your guess is as good as mine – if he is willing to be more expansive and start players like Claudia Pina and Athenea Del Castillo, Denmark will have no chance. If he keeps it conservative, it could be a longer night but again, I’m looking to a player like AITANA BONMATI to find the back of the net as well as MARIONA CALDENTEY.

Finland 0-3 Germany (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) BBC Two: Friday, 20:00 She’s done it in back-to-back matches so how about we just say ALEX POPP will score a HEADER again? Honestly, it’s always on the cards. But this Germany team has shown such intelligent football so far this month, it’s not easy to predict how much of the starting XI Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will shuffle (beyond suspended players Lena Oberdorf and Felicitas Rauch). If MVT makes wholesale changes in hopes of keeping her squad fresh in their quest for a ninth European crown, you can expect to see players like SYDNEY LOHMANN and LAURA FREIGANG finally let loose and good money to find the back of the net. Should the coach go for more of a similar line-up, Svenja Huth may well be claiming her first goal of the summer as Klara Bühl nabs her second. Although you’d expect Germany to have a good chunk of the ball and go to work on Finland as they did Denmark, Tinja-Riikka Korpela has been working tirelessly this summer and you can expect her to make another string of good saves over the match. Up against a ruthless attack, I think at least one of the Finnish defenders will find themselves in the referee’s book at some point, and as she’s given a huge amount of defensive responsibility, I can see NATALIA KUIKKA being the first to BE CARDED. Have you put a bet on Germany to win the who damn thing yet? And if not, why not?

Sweden 3-1 Portugal (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) BBC iPlayer: Sunday, 17:00 Oh, what to make of Sweden. My favourites for the title before the start of the tournament, the nation that seemed destined to finally marry form with experience and have a golden summer. Anyway, if you haven’t been paying attention, they’ve been sub-par, politely speaking. Conversely, Portugal have put in some gutsy performances against Switzerland and the Netherlands, rallying well from two goals down, although the worry is that they need to go two goals down before they begin to play… What has been palpable for Sweden is the positive impact the young substitutes have had off of the bench for Peter Gerhardsson and, logically speaking, the coach should be taking this into consideration as he picks his starting XI for their final group game with everything hanging in the balance. For everyone. Despite having managed to find the back of the net twice in both their matches so far, I’m backing the Swedish defence to stand firmer than the Swiss and Dutch backlines before them and keep Portugal at an arm’s length and just give up one goal on the night, late in the game to super sub, FRANCISCA NAZARETH. For the pre-tournament favourites, I think they’ll settle themselves with an early goal at a set piece, although it is worth noting that in both their first games, their set piece delivery was far from stellar. Let’s say that FRIDOLINA ROLFO will claim another goal, with Sweden hammering home their advantage early in the second half. With the group still wide open after two matches, I’m expecting both this and the other Group C match will be played on the edge and, referee dependant, will draw a fair few fouls and subsequent cards.