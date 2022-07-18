Hosts England face Spain in the last eight of Euro 2022 in Brighton and Joe Rindl is backing the Lionesses to reach the semi-finals.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros 1pt England to win in normal time at 15/13 (Betway) 1pt England to win to nil at 5/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England were flawless in the group stages, strolling past Austria 1-0 before netting eight goals against Norway and hitting five past Northern Ireland. They became the first side to score 14 goals in their opening three matches in the UEFA European Women's Championships without conceding a single goal in return. Now though they face their toughest test of Euro 2022, facing a Spain side who many tipped as the favourites at the start of the year and who sit one place above the Lionesses in the world rankings. Spain picked up two wins and a loss in the group stages. Their 2-0 defeat, against record eight-time winners Germany, came despite them dominating possession and winning the expected goals battle.

But that’s Spain’s problem. Injuries to key players has seen them lose their ruthlessness. Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas tore her ACL in a pre-tournament friendly while striker Jenni Hermoso was also ruled out with a sprained ligament. Jorge Vilda’s outfit are no longer the dominant side they were leading up to the Euros and had to battle to get out of the group stages. They were error-prone in their opening two matches, conceding against Finland in the first minute and handing Germany their opener thanks to a goalkeeper error from Sandra Panos in their next match. Needing a draw to qualify against Denmark last time out, they were the better side throughout, but only managed an insurance winner in the 90th minute.

England have been on another level this tournament. Sarina Wiegman’s side have scored 14 goals in three Euros matches from a total tournament xG of 12.05. Or, put another way, they are producing an xG of 4.02 per 95 minutes. At the back they have yet to concede a goal in the tournament despite playing over four-and-a-half hours of football. (England’s expected goals against (xGA) totalled 0.43 against Austria, 0.52 against Norway and 0.23 against Northern Ireland.)

Northern Ireland 0-5 England

xG: 0.23 - 3.35



Ruthless Lionesses roar again to wrap up an incredible group stage at Euro 2022.#WEURO2022 | #NIR | #ENG pic.twitter.com/9HgnimfoV5 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 15, 2022