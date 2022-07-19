With the groups having wrapped up, we can now get down to brass tax and talk about the gloriously agonising part of all tournaments: the knockouts, with most of the quarterfinals looking rather cut and dry.
Spain have an incredible wealth of talent, but as everyone has seen so far this month, that counts for very little when the players line-up for their national team, as such, you’ll not find too many people expecting them to pull off a surprise against England.
Having never won a knock-out game at a major tournament, there are better places to invest your money than on a Spain win, even if it offers a low return, England is the safer bet here.
We all know Spain like to possess the ball so don’t expect a glut of goals for the Lionesses who will have to stick to hitting their opposition on the counter rather than going full-blooded.
This should be where LAUREN HEMP and BETH MEAD are shining, getting up the flanks at pace to get the ball into the box for ELLEN WHITE to send home – although if you’re so inclined, ALESSIA RUSSO is in a rich vein of form and has already found the back of the net three times this summer.
Similarly, as four of Spain’s goals have been headers, look out for crosses into the box, the game likely to be won by the team with the more focused centre backs.
One of the most impressive teams at the Euros this summer, Germany have shown their strength both on and off the ball, and against Austria, the eight-time champions are likely to be given plenty of possession with Austria looking to bank up and defend their own box as a team.
Able to take key players out of the game with ease, Germany’s strength has come from their team play this month and as such, it’s hard to see any other outcome than a German win in Brentford.
It also makes it a little tougher to say who is likely to be on the scoresheet for the Germans as the goals have come from all areas of the attack and midfield but, let’s stick with ALEX POPP, the midfielder already with a goal in each of her thee Euro appearances this month.
In addition, I can see TABEA WASSMUTH coming off the bench to clinch the tie as Austria start to tire.
For Austria, watch out for the battle between Laura Feiersinger and Lena Oberdorf, the Frauen-Bundesliga counterparts, likely to be scrapping all game with the former trying to get free of the latter to send the lower ranked team on their way.
Odds correct at 0915 BST (19/07/22)
