Spain have an incredible wealth of talent, but as everyone has seen so far this month, that counts for very little when the players line-up for their national team, as such, you’ll not find too many people expecting them to pull off a surprise against England.

Having never won a knock-out game at a major tournament, there are better places to invest your money than on a Spain win, even if it offers a low return, England is the safer bet here.

We all know Spain like to possess the ball so don’t expect a glut of goals for the Lionesses who will have to stick to hitting their opposition on the counter rather than going full-blooded.

This should be where LAUREN HEMP and BETH MEAD are shining, getting up the flanks at pace to get the ball into the box for ELLEN WHITE to send home – although if you’re so inclined, ALESSIA RUSSO is in a rich vein of form and has already found the back of the net three times this summer.

Similarly, as four of Spain’s goals have been headers, look out for crosses into the box, the game likely to be won by the team with the more focused centre backs.