Having finished the group stage with the best record of any team at the World Cup and as the joint-top scorers, England headed into their colossal round of 16 clash with Senegal as clear favourites.

Gareth Southgate knew the reigning African champions would certainly be no pushovers, however, as Aliou Cisse's superbly coached team have a plethora of attacking weapons and have proven they can defend diligently. Ultimately, though, after a challenging first half hour, England settled into their groove, as the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson began to wreak havoc going forward to help propel the Three Lions to a comprehensive 3-0 victory. While their incredibly gifted attack was doing their thing, the English backline was performing their roles equally impressively. Stones form overlooked due to Maguire renaissance John Stones was unquestionably a key man behind this, as he continued his exceptional form by putting in another supreme shift in the heart of defence. Executing his responsibilities with a minimum of fuss and so coherent in his decision making alongside Harry Maguire, there was so much to admire about his accomplished stopping output. An astute reader of the play and scanning persistently so he could gain a frequently updated imagery of his surroundings, in order to adapt his positioning and remain awake to threats, these were key hallmarks of his display. As a result, Stones knew what course of action to take depending on the situation he was confronted with. Whether it be tracking runners smartly in behind, getting touch-tight when foes dropped deep with their back to goal, adjusting his stance to deal with crosses or set-pieces into the box or supporting colleagues around him, Stones handled such instances with assuredness.

Getting touchtight as his man drops deep

Flexible Stones a foundation of England formation Having to make so many important decisions with barely any time to process things, how he attentively got the little details spot on like knowing if he should monitor channel runs from midfield, hold his post, step out, drop back, shift laterally or communicate with his teammates deserved mention too. By typically taking up a powerful side-on base posture, this ensured he could move quickly in any manner of directions to combat incoming danger, which came in handy especially when he chimed in with well timed interventions to break up play. So dominant in the air, strong and swift at picking up the ball's trajectory, Stones notably held his own in his aerial duels to clear deliveries into the box with aplomb, help his team regain second balls and provide a nuisance at attacking set pieces.

Towering header to help win the second ball

Positioned well to clear the cross

Skill on the ball giving Lions their roar The Manchester City star notably played his part in possession as well, with his considered distribution vital in helping England gain control, progress through the thirds and even breathe life into passages on occasion. So assured and confident with the ball at his feet and handling being pressed shrewdly, he was rarely fazed by any opposition harrying, thus ensuring he remained calm to execute his actions while drawing opponents out. Blessed with excellent vision to pinpoint teammates in advantageous locations, his more expansive passes were a real highlight. Striking some wicked switches of play to isolate the wide men, hitting some penetrative line breaking passes to feet and launching some calculated through balls over the top, his prowess here was important towards England beating the press and getting the ball into their elite offensive players.

Sublime line breaking pass that bypasses three defenders

Superb line breaking pass after drawing two opponents with a dribble

Wonderful through ball over the top

Classy switch of play

Patience in possession Meanwhile, when not launching these ambitious passes, it was good to see him patiently recirculate the ball while waiting for an option to explore and for a weakness in the defence to emerge. Handy at helping his team form overloads against Senegal's first line of pressure, this helped England smoothly bypass their foes with either a driving dribble, by directly using their numerical advantage or by using a third man combination.

Helping a form a 3v2 before beating the press with a third man combination

Working hard to create passing options for teammates, it was notable how he'd immediately move to offer an outlet after he'd released possession instead of admiring his pass. By the numbers, his 83 completed passes at 94%, eight ball recoveries, five accurate long passes, four accurate passes into the final third, three interceptions and two won headers punctuated his immense impact. 'A Stones masterclass' Putting his best foot forward on both sides of the ball and exuding authority, intelligence and conviction in all he did, Stones' latest masterclass further underlined his worth for Southgate's side. Another key factor towards his scintillating showings has come from the formidable partnership he's formed with Maguire at the back, as the pair clearly enjoy playing next to one another, share a top bond and bring so much physicality and leadership to the table to set the tone for their teammates to follow. When speaking on his partner in crime in defence, it was great to hear Stones heap praise on the much derided Maguire, who's come in for some hefty recent criticism, stating: “I think right from the first game the best response is what he’s been doing. "All three games that he’s played in have been terrific and it’s about us finding that partnership again, whoever we play with, and I think we have done that in these three games. Now it’s time to keep building, keep improving and that’s a great credit to him. I spoke at length on Harry before and there were lots of questions I got asked. “Playing with someone for so many games at England, been through so many moments with, knowing what he’s been going through at his club as well and the person that he is, I think it speaks volumes about him to come through that and still believe in himself like I believe in him, like all the team believes in him and like his teammates at United believe in him. “I think there’s been a lot of noise from the outside which he has not listened to and tried to improve himself. He’s come into this tournament and hit the ground running, and that is a great credit to him. We’ve done really well since we’ve been here, working hard on the fundamentals and the basics and working hard as a back four and a defensive unit."

