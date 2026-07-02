With lots of talk about Mexico's incredible record at the Azteca ahead of their World Cup meeting with England, we look deeper and ask whether it's overblown.

Harry Kane saved England against DR Congo

Much has already been made of the multitude of factors stacked against the Three Lions, with there no escaping Mexico's enormous advantage playing at altitude. All of their games at this World Cup have been played way above sea level, with three at the Azteca (2,200 metres of elevation) and one in Guadalajara (1,670m). In normal circumstances, athletes would spend at least 10 days in that environment to be properly prepared to perform in it, something England could never do.

"The altitude will be a big disadvantage" 🗣️



Thomas Tuchel speaks about England's next game, which he calls 'one of the most beautiful fixtures' 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/u9CRaCI5ft — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2026

Mexico are not only adjusted to that, they have a home crowd, have had almost a day's extra recovery since beating Ecuador 2-0 and are based where this game takes place. England, meanwhile, flew from Atlanta to Kansas City on Wednesday and will then have to travel to Mexico City for Sunday's game, a flight of more than three hours. Everything has been weighted to Mexico's advantage so far this tournament, helping them to maintain a 100% record and avoid conceding a single goal. This is all without mentioning their much-vaunted record at the Azteca.

Are Mexico unbeatable at Azteca?

Mexico celebrate Raul Jimenez's goal against Ecuador

Mexico's record at the Azteca is undeniably impressive. They have won 70, drawn 17 and lost twice in 89 competitive games there. In 10 matches across the 1970, '86 and current World Cup they have never lost. But the crucial question to ask is, who have they been playing? Especially in recent years. The nature of CONMEBOL qualifying means it is rare Mexico will ever face a strong opponent at the Azteca. As a co-host for this tournament they were awarded top seeding, before also benefiting from the fortune of a highly favourable draw. South Africa (2-0), Czechia (3-0) and Ecuador (2-0) were all beaten; only the latter were ranked inside the world's top 25. For completeness, their 1-0 win over South Korea - ranked 25th by FIFA before a ball was kicked this summer - took place in Guadalajara. South Africa (54th) and Czechia (48th) still rank considerably higher than the vast majority of opposition Mexico usually welcome to their high-altitude fortress. The Czechs were the first European side to play at the stadium since 1986. Brazil have not played a competitive match there since 2003. Argentina never have.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be the highest-ranked team to visit the Azteca since 2003

Mexico automatically qualified for this World Cup, but in qualifying for 2022 they didn't have it all their own way. Canada, Costa Rica and the USA - hardly heavyweights of the game, but still the three highest-ranked teams in North American qualifying alongside Mexico - all left the Azteca with a draw. So did Jamaica. While there is no disputing the unbeaten aspect, ahead of this tournament their recent results at the Azteca were nothing special. Four wins - over Honduras (twice), Panama and El Salvador - and four draws in their previous eight competitive games was nothing to get excited about. They have made the most of their advantage against middling opponents so far. England will offer a different test.

Can England win at the Azteca?

Jude Bellingham celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring against Croatia

England are without doubt at a disadvantage on several levels, with the emotion, altitude and home support in the co-hosts' favour. Only four of players in Mexico's 26-man squad play in Europe's top five leagues. Their standout player at the World Cup has been 35-year-old striker Raul Jimenez, who will spearhead Wolves' Sky Bet Championship promotion push next season. Their victory over Ecuador in the round of 32 was a first in the knockout stage since 1986. Thomas Tuchel's side will be the highest-ranked team to visit the Azteca for a competitive fixture since Brazil in 2003. Taking all of the extra factors into play this is still a tie England should win.