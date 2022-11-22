Sporting Life
Harry Kane was hurt in England's win over Iran
Harry Kane was hurt in England's win over Iran

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

By Sporting Life
22:38 · TUE November 22, 2022

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, according to reports.

The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Kane had England fans’ hearts in mouths early in the second half when he went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge.

The skipper managed to play on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving the ground with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness the following day but it is understood the striker is to undergo a scan before Friday’s clash with the USA.

England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed concerns over his fitness in the press conference immediately following the Iran game.

“I think Harry’s fine,” the manager said of the 2018 Golden Boot winner.

“I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

FOOTBALL TIPS