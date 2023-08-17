Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for Saturday 19/08/23

Fulham vs Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 17/10 | Draw 23/10 | Away 8/5 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) I came into the new season looking to oppose Fulham early doors, and despite them winning at Everton on opening weekend, my thinking hasn't stance at all. The Cottagers went to Goodison Park and rode their luck, conceding chances equating to 2.60 xGA against a team who struggle greatly to carve out opportunities.

Bernd Leno has been excellent since joining, but there is a huge overreliance on him at the moment, and he won't continuously overperform on post-shot xG (psxG) given how volatile a metric it is. Defensive issues are worrying, especially as it's not a one off for Marco Silva's side, who possessed the league's worst defensive process last season when shipping 1.88 xGA per game. Continuing in that manner will see the losses pile up, and BRENTFORD look a good bet on Saturday to WIN at Craven Cottage. CLICK HERE to back Brentford to win with Sky Bet The Bees have that ruthless nature in front of goal that Everton don't have currently, meaning Thomas Frank's side find it a lot easier to hit the back of the net. They were impressive against Tottenham last weekend, racking up the chances on that occasion (1.91 xG), and will have plenty of opportunities to do so again this weekend against a poor defensive team and one who lost 13 of 18 games against top half teams last season. Score prediction: Fulham 1-3 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 18/1) Odds correct 1440 BST (17/08/23)

Liverpool v Bournemouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 2/9 | Draw 11/2 | Away 10/1 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Bournemouth racked up the third most high turnovers on Premier League opening weekend, behind only Manchester City and Chelsea. A statistic made even more impressive by the opposition, West Ham, who are one of the more direct sides in the division. If the Cherries can do that at home against West Ham, in a game they had 63% possession, imagine how dangerous they could be away from home, in a game where they aren’t going to see a lot of the ball?

The new season has barely begun though which is why it should not cloud our judgement. Since Warnock took charge in North Yorkshire, his side's underlying metrics regressed but The Terriers have won more points. Last season, Warnock guided them to the sixth highest points tally in the division while he was incharge. They have been unfortunate this campaign, an xGD of +0.6 across games with Plymouth and Leciester, yet defeats in each. Siding with the visitors TO WIN appeals at a chunky price. CLICK HERE to back Huddersfield to win with Sky Bet The hosts have only won three of their last 13 games and Warnock has a knack of getting one over his ex-employers. Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Huddersfield (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct 1130 BST (18/08/23)

Reading v Stevenage Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 29/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 7/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) STEVENAGE’s trip to the Madejski Stadium has all the hallmarks of a Steve Evans masterclass. His side have made the perfect start to the Sky Bet League One campaign, one of only three sides in the division to take maximum points in their opening three games.

Steve Evans leads the full-time celebrations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9beQ3HD5z4 — Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) August 15, 2023