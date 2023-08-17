Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for Saturday 19/08/23

3pts Both teams to score in Liverpool v Bournemouth at 4/5 (General)
2pts Stevenage to beat Reading at 15/8 (William Hill)
1pt Brentford to beat Fulham at 13/8 (General)
1pt Huddersfield to beat Middlesbrough at 4/1 (bet365)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
I came into the new season looking to oppose Fulham early doors, and despite them winning at Everton on opening weekend, my thinking hasn't stance at all.
The Cottagers went to Goodison Park and rode their luck, conceding chances equating to 2.60 xGA against a team who struggle greatly to carve out opportunities.
Bernd Leno has been excellent since joining, but there is a huge overreliance on him at the moment, and he won't continuously overperform on post-shot xG (psxG) given how volatile a metric it is.
Defensive issues are worrying, especially as it's not a one off for Marco Silva's side, who possessed the league's worst defensive process last season when shipping 1.88 xGA per game.
Continuing in that manner will see the losses pile up, and BRENTFORD look a good bet on Saturday to WIN at Craven Cottage.
The Bees have that ruthless nature in front of goal that Everton don't have currently, meaning Thomas Frank's side find it a lot easier to hit the back of the net.
They were impressive against Tottenham last weekend, racking up the chances on that occasion (1.91 xG), and will have plenty of opportunities to do so again this weekend against a poor defensive team and one who lost 13 of 18 games against top half teams last season.
Score prediction: Fulham 1-3 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct 1440 BST (17/08/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Bournemouth racked up the third most high turnovers on Premier League opening weekend, behind only Manchester City and Chelsea.
A statistic made even more impressive by the opposition, West Ham, who are one of the more direct sides in the division.
If the Cherries can do that at home against West Ham, in a game they had 63% possession, imagine how dangerous they could be away from home, in a game where they aren’t going to see a lot of the ball?
Next up is a trip to Anfield to face a Liverpool side that fielded six attackers in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.
This match promises goals, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE a confident pick.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-4 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 150/1)
Odds correct 1100 BST (18/08/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
My Middlesbrough top six prediction is not off to the best start.
Zero points, as many goals scored and four conceded leaves them propping up the Sky Bet Championship table.
The Teesiders are mourning the losses of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer, who combined for 39 goals, with the former finishing as top goalscorer.
Michael Carrick's side did beat Saturday’s opposition 3-2 in the Carabao Cup, though HUDDERSFIELD took the lead and then had a man sent off after 13 minutes.
The Terriers sit one place above Boro, buoyed by their marginally superior goal difference.
The new season has barely begun though which is why it should not cloud our judgement.
Since Warnock took charge in North Yorkshire, his side's underlying metrics regressed but The Terriers have won more points. Last season, Warnock guided them to the sixth highest points tally in the division while he was incharge.
They have been unfortunate this campaign, an xGD of +0.6 across games with Plymouth and Leciester, yet defeats in each.
Siding with the visitors TO WIN appeals at a chunky price.
The hosts have only won three of their last 13 games and Warnock has a knack of getting one over his ex-employers.
Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Huddersfield (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 1130 BST (18/08/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
STEVENAGE’s trip to the Madejski Stadium has all the hallmarks of a Steve Evans masterclass.
His side have made the perfect start to the Sky Bet League One campaign, one of only three sides in the division to take maximum points in their opening three games.
Ironically, these quick start looks to be a theme of Evans’ Boro stint. They went unbeaten in their opening five games of last campaign.
As clubs start to wise up to their direct tactics, I suspect results may tail away. Reading boss Rubén Sellés’s passing based style will only play into the hands of Stevenage though which is why the visitors price TO WIN appeals.
Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Stevenage (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct 1135 BST (18/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.