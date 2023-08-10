Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for 12/08/23

1pt Jordan Pickford to be carded in Everton v Fulham at 15/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Morgan Whittaker to score anytime in Watford v Plymouth at 9/2 (bet365)
1pt Devante Cole to score anytime in Bristol Rovers v Barnsley at 23/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Wigan to win to nil against Northampton at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Both teams to score in Walsall v Stockport County at 11/10 (bet365)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
Everton start their season with a home contest against Fulham, and I fancy the Toffees to edge proceedings in vintage Sean Dyche fashion - a narrow, hard fought 1-0 win.
If that is the case, then players of the crisis club will be doing everything they can to keep the scoreline in their favour as the minutes edge by, bringing a bet on JORDAN PICKFORD TO BE CARDED into the fold.
With the new, stricter rules introduced to try and stamp out time-wasting of any sorts, Pickford immediately has to be on the radar here, and possibly in every game.
He is a master of 'housery', and also shouting in the referee's direction - both of which will be punished without second though this season.
From across the opening weekend of EFL action, there were eight keepers that found their names in the referee's notebook for timewasting, and in general card numbers were up by a staggering number.
If Premier League refs are to be as stringent in dishing out the cards, then Pickford is a prime candidate in a game they have a great chance of winning. Let's not forget he was cautioned six times in 37 league appearances last season - before the rules were tightened.
Score prediction: Everton 1-0 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 1230 BST (11/08/23)
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Plymouth’s return to the Championship got off to the perfect start, three points at home to Huddersfield.
It was also a result that made up a leg of our 14/1 podcast acca winner as well.
The Pilgrims did ride their luck, shipping an xGA of 2.00, but MORGAN WHITTAKER shone, casting aside any doubt that he could not cut it at this level.
He opened the scoring, capitalising on a comical defensive mix up, and his price to double his tally for the campaign looks huge.
WHITTAKER is 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME and as short as 31/10 elsewhere. He averaged 0.47 goals per 90 in the third tier, boasting a healthy return of nine goals in 19 starts.
The bookmakers clearly rate Watford but this is perhaps an over reaction to their emphatic victory over an out of sorts QPR last weekend, but I think this will be a much closer contest than the gulf in the market suggests.
Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Plymouth (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct 1430 BST (10/08/23)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
After his opening-day hat-trick, I have to admit I thought DEVANTE COLE would be shorter than 23/10 to find the onion bag again and SCORE ANYTIME at Bristol Rovers – even the 7/4 or 15/8 general prices tempt.
With James Norwood sold on the eve of the season, Cole will be the Tykes’ main man up front this term and should improve on the 15 goals he bagged last term.
New boss Neill Collins lauded Cole after his treble in the 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale and a trip to the Memorial Ground should provide the striker with another favourable match-up.
Only four teams in the division conceded more goals than the 73 the Pirates shipped last term and the fact they allowed Sky Bet League One's highest xGA (expected goals against) opening-day figure of 2.00 in a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth suggests those issues remain.
Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-3 Barnsley (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)
Odds correct 1315 BST (11/08/23)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
Wigan began the season with a very impressive - if slightly smash and grab - victory at promotion favourites Derby.
Charlie Wyke's double in that game suggested he will be a force at this level, as he was in 2020-21 for Sunderland when he scored 25 Sky Bet League One goals in a season.
The Latics are clearly in a rush to wipe our their eight-point penalty for financial irregularities and it is strange to see them odds-against in places at home to Northampton who started with a home defeat to fellow promoted side Stevenage.
You can take the 21/20 or even money generally available on a Latics win but I’m being greedy and plumping for the 11/4 on WIGAN TO WIN TO NIL.
Since Shaun Maloney took over as boss in late January, Wigan have conceded just 16 goals in his 20 games in charge, keeping seven clean sheets.
In their 31 matches before he arrived, they shipped 52 goals and kept just four shutouts. Maloney has tightened them up massively and Northampton haven’t scored in their opening two games.
Score prediction: Wigan 2-0 Northampton (Sky Bet odds: 11/4)
Odds correct 1315 BST (11/08/23)
Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore)
As of time of writing, this was the only EFL game on Saturday that was odds-against in terms of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE – and I always love a BTTS that is the right side of even money.
It seems the odds have been struck very much with Stockport in mind – the Hatters have begun the season tamely with a 1-0 home defeat in Sky Bet League Two and a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup.
New Walsall boss Mat Sadler, however, promised Saddlers fans an attacking philosophy when he was handed the job and he’s been true to his word thus far.
A 2-1 opening-day defeat at Morecambe was followed by a thrilling 4-3 reverse in the EFL Cup at Blackburn on Tuesday – only a small sample, granted, but that’s all we have to work with right now.
Stockport were the fourth highest scorers in the division last year and given I’d probably have the numbers in the odds reversed, 11/10 looks worth a play.
As mentioned earlier, the bookies have this down as the least likely BTTS game across all three EFL divisions on Saturday – and I think that assessment is way out.
Score prediction: Walsall 1-2 Stockport (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct 1115 BST (11/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.