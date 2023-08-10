Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two for 12/08/23

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1pt Jordan Pickford to be carded in Everton v Fulham at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Morgan Whittaker to score anytime in Watford v Plymouth at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt Devante Cole to score anytime in Bristol Rovers v Barnsley at 23/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Wigan to win to nil against Northampton at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Both teams to score in Walsall v Stockport County at 11/10 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

In last Saturday's best bets column, our team of tipsters racked up over +6.5pts profit from across the action.

Everton v Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 6/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 9/4 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Everton start their season with a home contest against Fulham, and I fancy the Toffees to edge proceedings in vintage Sean Dyche fashion - a narrow, hard fought 1-0 win. If that is the case, then players of the crisis club will be doing everything they can to keep the scoreline in their favour as the minutes edge by, bringing a bet on JORDAN PICKFORD TO BE CARDED into the fold. CLICK HERE to back Jordan Pickford to be carded with Sky Bet With the new, stricter rules introduced to try and stamp out time-wasting of any sorts, Pickford immediately has to be on the radar here, and possibly in every game. He is a master of 'housery', and also shouting in the referee's direction - both of which will be punished without second though this season. From across the opening weekend of EFL action, there were eight keepers that found their names in the referee's notebook for timewasting, and in general card numbers were up by a staggering number.

Fair to say the new EFL directives made a helluva difference yesterday…



Cards per-game 2022/23:



4.03 Championship

3.87 League One

3.67 League Two



Cards per-game 2023/24:



5.11 Championship

5.75 League One

6.45 League Two — Mark O'Haire (@MarkOHaire) August 6, 2023

If Premier League refs are to be as stringent in dishing out the cards, then Pickford is a prime candidate in a game they have a great chance of winning. Let's not forget he was cautioned six times in 37 league appearances last season - before the rules were tightened. Score prediction: Everton 1-0 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1230 BST (11/08/23)

The Pilgrims did ride their luck, shipping an xGA of 2.00, but MORGAN WHITTAKER shone, casting aside any doubt that he could not cut it at this level. He opened the scoring, capitalising on a comical defensive mix up, and his price to double his tally for the campaign looks huge. WHITTAKER is 9/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME and as short as 31/10 elsewhere. He averaged 0.47 goals per 90 in the third tier, boasting a healthy return of nine goals in 19 starts. CLICK HERE to back Morgan Whittaker to score anytime with Sky Bet The bookmakers clearly rate Watford but this is perhaps an over reaction to their emphatic victory over an out of sorts QPR last weekend, but I think this will be a much closer contest than the gulf in the market suggests. Score prediction: Watford 2-1 Plymouth (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1430 BST (10/08/23)

Bristol Rovers v Barnsley Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 7/10 | Draw 14/5 | Away 15/4 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) After his opening-day hat-trick, I have to admit I thought DEVANTE COLE would be shorter than 23/10 to find the onion bag again and SCORE ANYTIME at Bristol Rovers – even the 7/4 or 15/8 general prices tempt. CLICK HERE to back Devante Cole to score anytime with Sky Bet With James Norwood sold on the eve of the season, Cole will be the Tykes’ main man up front this term and should improve on the 15 goals he bagged last term. New boss Neill Collins lauded Cole after his treble in the 7-0 thrashing of Port Vale and a trip to the Memorial Ground should provide the striker with another favourable match-up.

Wigan v Northampton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 1/1 | Draw 5/2 | Away 12/5 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Wigan began the season with a very impressive - if slightly smash and grab - victory at promotion favourites Derby. Charlie Wyke's double in that game suggested he will be a force at this level, as he was in 2020-21 for Sunderland when he scored 25 Sky Bet League One goals in a season.

Wigan forward Charlie Wyke

The Latics are clearly in a rush to wipe our their eight-point penalty for financial irregularities and it is strange to see them odds-against in places at home to Northampton who started with a home defeat to fellow promoted side Stevenage. You can take the 21/20 or even money generally available on a Latics win but I’m being greedy and plumping for the 11/4 on WIGAN TO WIN TO NIL. CLICK HERE to back Wigan to win to nil with Sky Bet Since Shaun Maloney took over as boss in late January, Wigan have conceded just 16 goals in his 20 games in charge, keeping seven clean sheets. In their 31 matches before he arrived, they shipped 52 goals and kept just four shutouts. Maloney has tightened them up massively and Northampton haven’t scored in their opening two games. Score prediction: Wigan 2-0 Northampton (Sky Bet odds: 11/4) Odds correct 1315 BST (11/08/23)

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has promised entertainment