Football’s “dark arts” came under heavy scrutiny last campaign and with good reason.

The average Premier League ball-in-play time dropped to 54 minutes and 46 seconds, the lowest it has been since records began back in 2012-13. In the Championship, the average playing time was just 53 minutes and 45 seconds.

The average match time in the Championship across the 2023-24 opening matchday was 104 mins & 8 secs, with 59 mins, 33 secs of ball-in-play time.



That match time is 5 mins, 48 secs longer than in 2022-23, with an additional 6 mins, 40 secs of time with the ball-in-play. — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) August 7, 2023

Keen to address this issue, the EFL released a statement on their website on how they plan to enhance ball-in-play time this season.

In previous seasons the policy was to add on a nominal period of time for certain game events. The events include: Goals and subsequent celebrations

Substitutions

Injuries and treatment time (if required)

Penalties (from moment of offence to the whistle for the penalty kick)

Red cards (from moment of offence to when the player leaves the field)

Alongside a more accurate allowance for time lost during the game, the EFL will also adopt the multi-ball system, which has been proven to increase ball in-play time. Match officials will also be taking a more robust approach to dealing with clear/deliberate actions that are impactful in delaying the restart of play, with players cautioned if they are guilty of: Delaying the restart of play

Failing to respect the required distance at free-kicks.

What does this mean? Added time There is a lot more added time, simply put. On EFL opening weekend, five games went on for 110 minutes or longer. If this carries on over the course of the campaign, it will be the equivalent of six more games played compared to last season. Northampton 0-1 Stevenage (112mins)

Shrewsbury 1-0 Cheltenham (110mins)

Accrington 3-0 Newport County (110mins)

Sutton 5-1 Notts County (110mins)

Barnsley 7-0 Port Vale (110mins) Physically, this saw players run an average of 1km more per game compared to last season. Not all players welcome these rule changes.

🎥 “They need to be careful how many rules they are bringing in.”



Barnsley midfielder Jon Russell gives his take on the new #EFL rules on timekeeping and discipline.

⚽️📻 #barnsleyfc | @BBCSheffield pic.twitter.com/U3eOUHGTHJ — Football Heaven (@footballheaven) August 10, 2023

Common sense would tell you more time played, more time to score and the stats from matchday one back this up. Over the last five seasons, there was an average of 29.2 goals on MD1, this season there were 37. They have been scored later on as well. Last campaign, 6.25% of the goals on MD1 were scored in injury time, this season 19% of the goals came after regulation.

Cards With the threshold significantly lowered, there was a steep increase in cards per game in the football league on open day weekend.

Fair to say the new EFL directives made a helluva difference yesterday…



Cards per-game 2022/23:



4.03 Championship

3.87 League One

3.67 League Two



Cards per-game 2023/24:



5.11 Championship

5.75 League One

6.45 League Two — Mark O'Haire (@MarkOHaire) August 6, 2023

Twice as many keepers (8) were carded this season then on opening day last season. Across the three divisions, one game saw 13 cards brandished, two saw 12, three saw nine and eight games saw eight cards.