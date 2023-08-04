Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL Championship, League One, League Two for opening Saturday

Watford v QPR Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 10/3 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) In all honesty, I'm not truly sure what to expect from Watford this season, but I have serious doubts about QPR. Gareth Ainsworth has long been linked with the R's job, yet his time at the club has been far from happy following his arrival earlier this year. Only Reading (9) picked up fewer points than QPR (11) over the final 13 games of last term, all fixtures that Ainsworth was in charge for. At a general price of 10/11, WATFORD TO WIN provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Watford with Sky Bet Those concerns about the visitors here aren't just limited to myself it seems. QPR are now 5/2 second-favourites for the drop having been 4/1 a couple of weeks ago. Watford's lack of patience with managers means that this is a fixture Valérien Ismaël knows they can't afford to lose - it's set up to be an ideal start to the season for the Hornets. Score prediction: Watford 3-0 QPR (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1530 BST (04/08/23)

Cambridge v Oxford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 2/1 | Draw 11/5 | Away 13/10 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Anyone who has listened to the 'This Week's Acca' podcast will know I am high on Oxford this season. The U's have the potential to be right in the automatic promotion mix in what is a much weaker edition of Sky Bet League One this term. A 19th-place finish last season was an extremely bad representation of Oxford's season, as they ranked sixth best on underlying numbers, highlighting just what a good platform they have to build upon this term. Liam Manning, who guided MK Dons to a third-place finish a few years ago, was brought in at the back end of the season and guided them to safety, and the moves in the transfer window - notably the addition of Ruben Rodrigues but also loanee Stanley Mills from Everton - means they should be battling near the top end of the table this time around. On opening day they are away at Cambridge - yes it is 'the boat race derby' and also the 'U's derby' - a side who are favourites to be relegated and survived by the skin of their teeth last season. CLICK HERE to back Oxford to win with Sky Bet This should be a great opportunity for OXFORD to start their campaign with a WIN, even on the road. After all, last season they ranked as the seventh best travelers according to underlying numbers. Score prediction: Cambridge 0-2 Oxford (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct 1415 BST (04/08/23)

Morecambe v Walsall Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

Home 6/4 | Draw 11/5 | Away 17/10 Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) Walsall’s campaign last term could quite simply be divided into two halves – the first half of the season with Danny Johnson and the second half without him. During the striker’s loan spell from Mansfield, he scored 12 goals in 22 Sky Bet League Two games and helped the Saddlers into a position to challenge for the play-offs.

The Stags took him back in January and Walsall fell off the pace but now he's back on a permanent deal. Johnson has form in the fourth tier, netting 17 goals for Leyton Orient in 2020-21 as well as last season's haul, and he could not wish for better opening-day opposition than Morecambe. The Shrimps shipped 78 goals in 46 games in being relegated from Sky Bet League One and odds of 13/5 on Walsall’s biggest threat breaching their defence look inviting so back JOHNSON TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Johnson to score anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: Morecambe 1-2 Walsall (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 1425 BST (04/08/23)