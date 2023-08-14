Premier League referees’ boss Jon Moss apologised to Gary O’Neil and told him Wolves had been denied a “blatant” stoppage-time penalty in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, according to the Wolves boss.
United debutant Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic deep into time added on, but Simon Hooper did not react and VAR Michael Salisbury deemed there was no clear and obvious error.
O’Neil was instead booked for his reaction.
“Having just spoken to Jon Moss, fair enough he came straight out and said it was a blatant penalty and it should have been given,” O’Neil said.
“I sometimes feel bad. I’ve spent a lot of my day with him trying to understand the new guidelines and how to not get myself booked which I’ve failed in, but fair play to Jon in coming out.
“He said it was clear and obvious and he can’t believe the on-field referee didn’t give it and he can’t believe VAR didn’t intervene. It’s probably made me feel worse to be honest because once you know you’re right you feel worse about leaving with nothing.”
Prior to that, Raphael Varane came to the rescue to earn United a 1-0 victory in a tight and tense game.
United had Onana plus some profligate Wolves finishing to thank for their clean sheet, the visitors having threatened either side of Varane's opener.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's clipped cross found Varane, who had the simplest of tasks to nod his side in front in a game in which he'd been asked to do plenty in defence.
Wolves, who changed manager midweek with O'Neil replacing Julen Lopetegui, were left with nothing to show for their persistent attacking threat, dominating the shot count but unable to convert any of their chances. Not since 2005 had a side managed 23 shots in a Premier League match at Old Trafford.
Pedro Neto missed arguably Wolves' best opportunity on 72 minutes, just before Varane punished the away side, and Fabio Silva also came close in the final moments as his close-range shot was blocked.
That was before their two late penalty shouts were overlooked in stoppage time, with Onana fortunate not to be penalised.
