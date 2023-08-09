Wolves have confirmed the appointment of Gary O'Neil as their new head coach following the departure of Julen Lopetegui.
O'Neil has been out of work after being sacked by Bournemouth in June. He retained their Premier League status but the Cherries opted to appoint Andoni Iraola as his successor.
He's put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Molineux club.
Speaking to the club website, Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.
"Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.
"Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together."
Lopetegui departed the club as he found himself increasingly frustrated by a lack of investment in the playing squad this summer amid financial fair play constraints, with a number of first team departures.
Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Nathan Collins (Brentford) and Raul Jimenez (Fulham) were among the significant players to be sold by the club.
João Moutinho and Adama Traore also left following the conclusion of their contracts.
Wolves begin their season with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.