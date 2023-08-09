Wolves have confirmed the appointment of Gary O'Neil as their new head coach following the departure of Julen Lopetegui. O'Neil has been out of work after being sacked by Bournemouth in June. He retained their Premier League status but the Cherries opted to appoint Andoni Iraola as his successor. He's put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Molineux club.

Gary O'Neil has been appointed as our new head coach.



Welcome to the club, Gary 🤝 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 9, 2023

Speaking to the club website, Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves. "Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group. "Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together."

Gary O'Neil replaces Julen Lopetegui at Wolves