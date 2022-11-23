England's second game of the World Cup sees them take on the USA. Tom Carnduff has found value in backing one player to be carded.

Football betting tips: England v USA 1pt Tyler Adams to be shown a card at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It was a contrasting tale for these two sides in the first round of fixtures. England were comfortable in a 6-2 hammering of Iran while USA couldn't survive second-half pressure from Wales and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. It was the ideal outcome for the Three Lions, who progress to the round of 16 with a win here. For the USA, it's likely to be a goal difference outcome based on Iran's final two games that decides their fate. Part of that equation includes a competitive fixture here, which given their lively attacking line they have every chance of doing. Expect another England win, but it may not be anywhere near as straightforward as what we witnessed on Monday.

While we've seen a huge shock in Saudi Arabia beating Argentina, alongside some other results that favour the outsiders, the officiating has been a big focus point in the early stages of the tournament. Lengthy added time has been an eye-catching element, but so too has the seemingly strict nature in which the referees have been instructed to run the game with. At no stage of England's win over Iran was it competitive, yet there were two yellows shown, while the USA's opening game had a total of six with four shown their way. There is little reason to believe the officials will change, particularly in the group stage, so targeting cards does open up some value. Especially when it comes to backing individual players to catch the eye, and the 10/3 available on TYLER ADAMS TO BE CARDED provides big appeal based on what we've seen from him so far. CLICK HERE to back Tyler Adams to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder was the best player on the pitch in their first game, and he had a real presence in all areas. His six tackles were the highest of any player on either side.

He also had three fouls - with only midfield partner Weston McKennie seeing more - and based on the officiating style he could count himself lucky that he wasn't booked. The Declan Rice/Jude Bellingham partnership for England means that the midfield battle is going to be a part of the game that grabs your attention. Adams should see a foul count around this figure again. Adams has been shown two yellows and a red in the Premier League with Leeds this season, but that has come from an average of 1.9 fouls. Repetitive fouls are always problematic but even more so at this tournament. There's also a point to be made about the USA being happy enough with bookings if it stops England's attacks. We can expect to see Adams excel in various statistics again on Friday night. Backing him to be shown a card is the value play in this contest.

England v USA best bets and score prediction 1pt Tyler Adams to be shown a card at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: England 2-1 USA (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1115 GMT (23/11/22)