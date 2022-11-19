England get their World Cup campaign under way on Monday, taking on Iran, but who will start the game? We run through the odds to see what the bookies think.
There are 13 players who are odds-on to start the game against Iran, with 10 players at 1/6 or shorter, effectively meaning just one spot is undecided.
Despite the fantastic form of both Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale for their club sides, with Newcastle sitting third and Arsenal leading the Premier League, the market hasn't budged at all on the fact that Jordan Pickford will be the starter for the Three Lions' opener.
The Everton goalkeeper has had a decent season as well in what has been a difficult campaign thus far for the Toffees, and it would appear that Gareth Southgate will continue with Pickford as his number one, with him 1/20 to start.
The prices available on the market suggest that Southgate will deploy a back five in the World Cup opener.
The starting formation against Iran has divided fans and pundits alike, with many wanting to persist with a five and others wanting to see a back four, which would allow room for an extra forward player.
The odds strongly suggest we will see a back five though, with Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all heavy odds-on.
The emergence of Jude Bellingham means it seems highly likely that Declan Rice will have a new partner in midfield.
Rice and Bellingham are all but certain to be in the XI for the opening game according to the odds, priced at 1/20 and 1/16 respectively.
Beyond those two is where it gets interesting.
Given prices elsewhere in the team, it would appear that the final spot in the side to start against Iran is to be decided between Phil Foden and Mason Mount.
The pair are 1/3 and 1/2 respectively, and both have the ability and flexibility to occupy a spot in a front three or a midfield three.
Bukayo Saka is a man in fine form, and would likely be thoroughly deserving of a starting berth, but the market hints that he could be on the bench for the opener.
As with the goalkeepers and defenders, there are two forwards who are heavy odds-on to start against Iran.
Captain Harry Kane is unsurprisingly as short as 1/20, while Raheem Sterling, who was arguably England's best player at Euro 2020, is at 1/8.
Marcus Rashford (5/2) and Callum Wilson (10/1) are both expected to be on the bench.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.