England get their World Cup campaign under way on Monday, taking on Iran, but who will start the game? We run through the odds to see what the bookies think.

There are 13 players who are odds-on to start the game against Iran, with 10 players at 1/6 or shorter, effectively meaning just one spot is undecided.

Who will be England's goalkeeper v Iran? Despite the fantastic form of both Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale for their club sides, with Newcastle sitting third and Arsenal leading the Premier League, the market hasn't budged at all on the fact that Jordan Pickford will be the starter for the Three Lions' opener.

To start for England v Iran - Goalkeepers (via Sky Bet) 1/20 - Jordan Pickford

10/1 - Nick Pope

16/1 - Aaron Ramsdale Odds correct at 1610 (19/11/22)

The Everton goalkeeper has had a decent season as well in what has been a difficult campaign thus far for the Toffees, and it would appear that Gareth Southgate will continue with Pickford as his number one, with him 1/20 to start.

Who will start in defence for England v Iran? The prices available on the market suggest that Southgate will deploy a back five in the World Cup opener. The starting formation against Iran has divided fans and pundits alike, with many wanting to persist with a five and others wanting to see a back four, which would allow room for an extra forward player.

To start for England v Iran - Defenders (via Sky Bet) 1/16 - Kieran Trippier

1/10 - John Stones

1/8 - Eric Dier

1/8 - Luke Shaw

1/6 - Harry Maguire

11/4 - Ben White, Trent Alexander-Arnold

4/1 - Conor Coady Odds correct at 1610 (19/11/22)

The odds strongly suggest we will see a back five though, with Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all heavy odds-on.

Who will start in midfield for England v Iran? The emergence of Jude Bellingham means it seems highly likely that Declan Rice will have a new partner in midfield. Rice and Bellingham are all but certain to be in the XI for the opening game according to the odds, priced at 1/20 and 1/16 respectively. Beyond those two is where it gets interesting.

To start for England v Iran - Midfielders (via Sky Bet) 1/20 - Declan Rice

1/16 - Jude Bellingham

1/3 - Phil Foden

1/2 - Mason Mount

5/6 - Bukayo Saka

5/1 - Jack Grealish

6/1 - Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips

10/1 - James Maddison

16/1 - Conor Gallagher Odds correct at 1610 (19/11/22)

Given prices elsewhere in the team, it would appear that the final spot in the side to start against Iran is to be decided between Phil Foden and Mason Mount. The pair are 1/3 and 1/2 respectively, and both have the ability and flexibility to occupy a spot in a front three or a midfield three. Bukayo Saka is a man in fine form, and would likely be thoroughly deserving of a starting berth, but the market hints that he could be on the bench for the opener. Who will start in attack for England v Iran? As with the goalkeepers and defenders, there are two forwards who are heavy odds-on to start against Iran.

To start for England v Iran - Forwards (via Sky Bet) 1/20 - Harry Kane

1/8 - Raheem Sterling

5/2 - Marcus Rashford

10/1 - Callum Wilson Odds correct at 1610 (19/11/22)

Captain Harry Kane is unsurprisingly as short as 1/20, while Raheem Sterling, who was arguably England's best player at Euro 2020, is at 1/8. Marcus Rashford (5/2) and Callum Wilson (10/1) are both expected to be on the bench.