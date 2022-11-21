Sporting Life
World Cup cheat sheet br

World Cup cheat sheet and stats for England v Iran

By Tom Carnduff
15:55 · FRI November 18, 2022

With five of our six selections winning on the final Premier League weekend, we pick out six stats to back in England v Iran.

  • Jude Bellingham 1+ shots on target
  • Phil Foden 1+ shots on target
  • Declan Rice 2+ tackles
  • Raheem Sterling 1+ tackles

What does the Infogol expected goals (xG) model predict?

Jude Bellingham 1+ shots on target

Jude Bellingham has been in great form for Borussia Dortmund and should see chances to score in this game.

Bellingham has registered 31 shots in 15 Bundesliga games - that has led to three goals.

Phil Foden 1+ shots on target

He's set to start, according to reports, and that is fully deserved based on his Premier League showings.

Foden has also registered 14 shots on target across his 14 appearances in that competition - 11 of those being starts.

Declan Rice 2+ tackles

Declan Rice is a regular for tackles with West Ham in the Premier League.

He's seen 2+ tackles in 11 of his league outings this season, with this landing in each of his three most recent Nations League contests.

Raheem Sterling 1+ tackles

Raheem Sterling is a popular pick for Gareth Southgate, and he does contribute on the defensive side of things.

He registered at least one tackle in four of his seven Euro 2020 games, while he had at two in two of his three final qualification outings.

England 5+ corners

England are expected to see the majority of possession and attacking opportunities with Iran likely to frustrate.

That should lead to corners as the Three Lions look to attack from out wide, and backing at least five adds a nice bit of value.

Harry Kane to score anytime

This may not be as straightforward as England would hope for, but if they are to find the net, you'd imagine Harry Kane will be involved.

The striker has 51 goals in his 75 appearances for his country, while winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 tournament.

Odds correct at 1430 GMT (18/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

