Elliot Anderson: Manchester City agree record £116m fee for Nottingham Forest and England midfielder

He will become the most expensive British player ever, surpassing the £115m Real Madrid paid Borussia Dortmund for Jude Bellingham in 2023.

It is the third highest transfer fee in Premier League history, behind the £125m and £116.5m spent by Liverpool on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz last summer.

The 23-year-old is currently with England at the World Cup, where he has started all four of their games, helping the Three Lions reach the round of 16.

Anderson scored six goals in 92 appearances after joining Forest from Newcastle two years ago, playing a key role in their seventh-placed finish in 2024/25.

He was equally vital during a 25/26 campaign disrupted by managerial change as Forest flirted with relegation and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.