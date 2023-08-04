Sporting Life
Our Community Shield cheat sheet for Man City v Arsenal

Community Shield cheat sheet: Arsenal v Man City tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
20:54 · FRI August 04, 2023

Suggested BuildABet @ 16/1

Erling Haaland to score anytime
Bukayo Saka to score anytime
Martin Odegaard 1+ total fouls
Erling Haaland 1+ total fouls

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 16:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: ITV 1

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Home 7/2 | Draw 29/10 | Away 8/11

While it's great to have what is technically competitive top level football return to our screens it's worth remembering the tempo we're expecting; to many this is still pre-season.

That's not to say the outcome at Wembley won't be potentially interesting in the mind games of a title race.

For all of Manchester City's success in recent years, the Community Shield has been the one 'trophy' that has evaded them - at least for a while.

Don't get me wrong, as much of a perfectionist as Pep Guardiola is I don't think it will exactly be keeping him up at night that he hasn't won this since 2019.

So if you're after a single bet with a bit more certainty on Sunday then we more than have you covered with three eye-catching games in the Sky Bet Championship.

And while we're avoiding a main staked selection for what is essentially a glorified friendly, there's plenty still to have a look at.

How do you stop Haaland?

Erling Haaland lets his hair down

As ever, there is value in backing ERLING HAALAND to strike in 90 minutes.

He played the full game last year and surprisingly didn't find the back of the net.

It led to many a quick take that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez would in fact outperform the Norwegian over the course of the subsequent campaign.

That aged particularly well as Haaland went on to score 52 goals in the 52 games which followed.

Backing brilliant Bukayo

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

On the Arsenal side of things it's worth a focus on BUKAYO SAKA.

The winger netted 15 goals across all competitions last season, 14 of those coming in the Premier League.

Haaland v Saka - shot maps

Mikel Arteta looks likely to keep faith in him as penalty taker despite previous misses.

One of Saka's goals came in the home defeat by City back in February.

It's 4/1 as a single making it a serious value bumper in any kind of multiple.

Scrappy Scandinavians

arsenal odegaard

A favourite stats market of mine is the fouls, and HAALAND and MARTIN ODEGAARD jump out to me here on low lines.

Both are better known for their goal involvement but more than played their part in this metric last season.

Haaland averaged 0.9 fouls per league game; Odegaard finished the campaign on 0.8.

Score prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne is getting dropped by Pep Guardiola for the first time

It comes as no surprise to see that both teams have used vastly different sides throughout the course of pre-season.

Expect a number of usual starters here though as they aim to get up and running for next weekend; Guardiola used a full strength side in last season's loss to Liverpool.

Kevin De Bruyne is likely to sit out though as he continues his recovery to full fitness, meaning a spot may be available for new man Mateo Kovacic.

Injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko should see summer addition Jurrien Timber go straight into the backline for Arsenal, while Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are likely to make up a three-man midfield after big money moves of their own.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland

Match facts

  • Manchester City have won 16 of their 19 meetings with Arsenal under Pep Guardiola (D1 L2), though both defeats did come at Wembley.
  • City have lost their last two Community Shield matches, 1-0 to Leicester in 2021 and 3-1 to Liverpool last year.
  • Arsenal have won the Community Shield the last four times they've played for it, last failing to win the final when played at Wembley in 1993.
  • Arsenal have lost just two of their last 15 games at Wembley.
  • This will be the third Community Shield meeting between the clubs, with Arsenal winning the previous two.
  • The previous season’s FA Cup winner has won the Community Shield in eight of the previous nine editions.
  • Kevin De Bruyne has eight goal involvements (six goals, two assists) in his last eight games against Arsenal, including five in his last two.
  • De Bruyne has also had a hand in six goals (one goal, five assists) in his last eight club games at Wembley.

Odds correct at 1510 BST (04/08/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

