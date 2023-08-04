Community Shield cheat sheet: Arsenal v Man City tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Erling Haaland to score anytime
Bukayo Saka to score anytime
Martin Odegaard 1+ total fouls
Erling Haaland 1+ total fouls
While it's great to have what is technically competitive top level football return to our screens it's worth remembering the tempo we're expecting; to many this is still pre-season.
That's not to say the outcome at Wembley won't be potentially interesting in the mind games of a title race.
For all of Manchester City's success in recent years, the Community Shield has been the one 'trophy' that has evaded them - at least for a while.
Don't get me wrong, as much of a perfectionist as Pep Guardiola is I don't think it will exactly be keeping him up at night that he hasn't won this since 2019.
So if you're after a single bet with a bit more certainty on Sunday then we more than have you covered with three eye-catching games in the Sky Bet Championship.
And while we're avoiding a main staked selection for what is essentially a glorified friendly, there's plenty still to have a look at.
As ever, there is value in backing ERLING HAALAND to strike in 90 minutes.
He played the full game last year and surprisingly didn't find the back of the net.
It led to many a quick take that Liverpool's Darwin Nunez would in fact outperform the Norwegian over the course of the subsequent campaign.
That aged particularly well as Haaland went on to score 52 goals in the 52 games which followed.
On the Arsenal side of things it's worth a focus on BUKAYO SAKA.
The winger netted 15 goals across all competitions last season, 14 of those coming in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta looks likely to keep faith in him as penalty taker despite previous misses.
One of Saka's goals came in the home defeat by City back in February.
It's 4/1 as a single making it a serious value bumper in any kind of multiple.
A favourite stats market of mine is the fouls, and HAALAND and MARTIN ODEGAARD jump out to me here on low lines.
Both are better known for their goal involvement but more than played their part in this metric last season.
Haaland averaged 0.9 fouls per league game; Odegaard finished the campaign on 0.8.
Score prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
It comes as no surprise to see that both teams have used vastly different sides throughout the course of pre-season.
Expect a number of usual starters here though as they aim to get up and running for next weekend; Guardiola used a full strength side in last season's loss to Liverpool.
Kevin De Bruyne is likely to sit out though as he continues his recovery to full fitness, meaning a spot may be available for new man Mateo Kovacic.
Injury to Oleksandr Zinchenko should see summer addition Jurrien Timber go straight into the backline for Arsenal, while Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are likely to make up a three-man midfield after big money moves of their own.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli
Manchester City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Kovacic, Foden, Grealish; Haaland
Odds correct at 1510 BST (04/08/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.