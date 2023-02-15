The Gunners have led the way since the third week of the season but were knocked off the summit as City secured a 3-1 victory in an enthralling encounter.

Kevin De Bruyne had put City in front before Bukayo Saka levelled for Arsenal from the penalty spot – but the visitors would strike twice after the break as Jack Grealish and Haaland, an injury doubt ahead of the game, secured a vital three points.

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four in all competitions as their title tilt has taken a wobble, although they only sit second by virtue of a worse goal difference and do have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s men.

The atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium was crackling even before kick-off, the gravity of the occasion lost on no one as City aimed to entirely erode the eight-point lead Arsenal had once held.

Arsenal started well, Eddie Nketiah seeing a shot blocked after Granit Xhaka – without his usual midfield partner Thomas Partey due to a muscular injury – intercepted a pass to set the forward in behind.

Haaland had his first sniff of goal after 15 minutes, getting in behind the recalled Takehiro Tomiyasu but not managing to get a shot on target from an acute angle.