Pre-season notebook: Premier League talking points from games so far

I have no issue in admitting that I've probably watched too much pre-season football. The "let's switch off and refocus" period of 'recovery' lasted all of around four weeks, with my attention quite quickly turning towards the new season. Results *cliche klaxon* DON'T MATTER at this stage of the year, but the performances sort of...do as we look at how teams are adjusting to potential new ways of playing.

Whether that be a change of system or a fresh role for a player, pre-season encounters give us some great insight into what we can expect for the upcoming season. Of course, the Premier League getting under way in the second weekend of August means that a lot of teams have one or two more games to come, and I'll update this once they have taken place. Here are a few things that have caught the eye in pre-season so far. Jackson impressive for Chelsea A lot of the focus this season will be on Chelsea bouncing back to challenge in the top four. In the long-term, the aim will, of course, be the title, but for now they need to concentrate on returning to the Champions League. A number of players have departed Stamford Bridge, and the incomings have been far slower than what we saw following Todd Boehly's takeover last season. They have bolstered their front line though. One of those names is Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. The very early stages look promising based on performances in the semi-competitive Premier League Summer Series - a tournament which Chelsea won.

It looks as if he'll be the club's starting striker, with Christopher Nkunku's flexibility across the forward positions allowing him to play elsewhere. We'd expect to see the latter operating slightly behind Jackson. Jackson finished the series with two goals and two assists despite coming on in the 63rd minute against Brighton, while only playing a half in each of the games against Fulham and Newcastle. The Senegal striker looks a nice fit for this Chelsea side under Mauricio Pochettino, with his ability to run with the ball sitting well alongside the direct goal involvement. A word on Nkunku, too, who managed to find the net in wins over Brighton and Chelsea. Maatsen in as a winger? Staying with Chelsea, briefly, and a word on Ian Maatsen who enjoyed a very successful loan spell at Burnley last season. He scored four goals and assisted a further six while featuring at left-back for the Clarets. Yet despite naturally being a defender, he has been playing in an attacking role during Chelsea's games so far. Maatsen netted two against Wrexham and followed that up by assisting Jackson's goal against Newcastle. Given the club's hefty number of left-backs on the books, he may continue featuring as a winger or as a potential no.10.

The attacking wide positions are one slight area of concern for Chelsea, and Maatsen's potential to play there in the Premier League is backed up by his new boss' post-match comments. "I am so happy with him," Pochettino said recently. "He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player. "So far, he is in my plan, yes." Bournemouth adjusting to the new system A team I'm willing to gamble on this season is Bournemouth, with the appointment of Andoni Iraola a particularly impressive one when we consider his achievements at Rayo Vallecano. Look, they are third-favourites for relegation and that's one of three reasons why you can't tweet me at the end of the season if my bold prediction backfires. The other two being it's not called tweeting anymore and who knows what social media will actually be like in May. The Cherries have the potential to steer well clear of relegation trouble, and the early signs in pre-season - particularly when out of possession - are encouraging. Take the below goal against Southampton:

📊 Bayern Munich (73) were the only side to force more high turnovers that produced a shot than Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano (68) in Europe's big five leagues last season.



Rayo Vallecano's aggressive pressing style is outlined in that statistic mentioned: Bayern Munich (73) were the only side to force more high turnovers that produced a shot than Iraola's Vallecano (68) in Europe's big five leagues last season. By comparison, Bournemouth last season has 36 shot-ending turnovers, with four of those resulting in goals. Only Nottingham Forest (16.6) and West Ham (16.2) had a higher PPDA (opponent passes per defensive action) figure than the Cherries (15.7). Vallecano finished the La Liga campaign with 9.5 PPDA, the third-lowest in Spain's top-flight (the lower the figure, the more an intense pressing style, in general). It basically means we can expect to see a far more aggressive Bournemouth side out of possession and, based on that goal above, the players already understand that. The Diaby/Watkins pairing Moussa Diaby is a particularly impressive signing for a strong-looking Aston Villa side, and his performances during the Premier League's Summer Series offer encouragement. What was eye-catching is how central he was during the 3-3 draw with Brentford - forming a strike partnership with Ollie Watkins rather than the expected 4-3-3 formation. Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa created a back-three in possession which allowed Matty Cash to drive forward from right-back. He struck from close range in the first-half.

Diaby scored Villa's second goal to make it consecutive games where he has hit the net. A terrific start to life at the club with a big season expected from Unai Emery's side - they can challenge to be the best of the rest. The 24-year-old's ability to play in a variety of forward positions is beneficial to a side attacking in a 3-2-5 formation at times. Fluidity is key and a central partnership between the pair looks set to stay.

They should continue doing this throughout the course of the campaign, and Diaby may be a £6.5million midfield value option if you're an avid Fantasy Premier League player. Of course, what impact this will have on Watkins remains to be seen, but this system in possession should only serve to benefit his chances of scoring goals. Keep in mind that Alex Moreno's attack-minded approach from left-back may also see the system shuffled the other way when he returns from injury. Stay onside, Yoane! A point for the stats bettors among you (I am also one). Yoane Wissa is likely to line up in Ivan Toney's absence for Brentford - the forward featured in all 38 Premier League games last season with 16 of those being starts. His final three were all as the centre forward and he should continue there, whether part of a front three or in a pairing with Bryan Mbeumo. One thing stood out to me from that Summer Series - he often drifts into offside positions.