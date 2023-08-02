Manchester City agree £77.6m fee for Josko Gvardiol

After securing Nathan Ake's future with a contract extension, Gvardiol's signing is one for the long-term for City and Guardiola.

Gvardiol's arrival bolsters Pep Guardiola's options at the back, with the Croatian also capable of playing left back when necessary.

The 21-year-old Croatian international is set to join City from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a fee of £77.6m with no add-ons included in the deal.

Manchester City are close to finalising a deal for Josko Gvardiol, with the clubs having agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m). It is not a record deal for a defender. Harry Maguire cost Manchester United £80m. [via @SkyKaveh ] pic.twitter.com/89hBIdPxHi

Part of his deal to join Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb was a 20% sell-on clause which will now be activated following the agreement of his transfer to City.

City have had Gvardiol on their radar for a while now, with the Croatia international facing off against Guardiola's side in the Champions League round of 16 stage, scoring the winner in the second leg of the tie. Though the game was a foregone conclusion following City's 7-0 win at home.

Gvardiol will be City's second signing of the summer, after Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea earlier in the window for an initial fee of £25m.

The Leipzig star brings a huge upside with his ability to play out of the back and aid ball progression with his passing as well as ability to carry it further upfield.

Last season, Gvardiol made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and making two assists in that time.

Overall, Gvardiol made 87 appearances for Leipzig, playing a key part in domestic triumphs, lifting the DFB Pokal last season.