West Ham to finish in the top half of the Premier League

Luton to finish in the top half of the Championship

Bolton to finish in the top six of League One

Mansfield to finish in the top seven of League Two

First competition kicks off on Friday July 29.

In the Premier League, WEST HAM to finish in the top half appeals greatly given the consistency of David Moyes' side over the past few seasons. They finished seventh last term with a thin squad while contending with a deep run in the Europa League.

Additions to the team and experience in playing Thursday-Sunday should make the Hammers a difficult side to beat yet again, which stands them in good stead for another TOP HALF FINISH.

LUTON are a team who are consistently underrated by many, despite solid results both on the pitch and the spreadsheets. The Hatters racked up 75 points last season on their way to finishing sixth, posting the seventh best xG process in the league, which shows it was no fluke.

Despite making some eye-catching additions to an already impressive squad, the market has them ranked around the 16th best team in the Sky Bet Championship, so we can take advantage by backing them to FINISH in the TOP HALF.