Sporting Life antepost acca

Antepost Acca tips and best bets for 2022/23 season

By Sporting Life
16:45 · MON July 25, 2022

The Sporting Life accumulator is back for the new season, with a special bonus antepost edition combining four outright selections from our experts at a boosted 16/1 price.

  • Backing to 1pt stakes the Sporting Life Acca last season was +21pts in profit
  Follow Sporting Life-Infogol: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

  • West Ham to finish in the top half of the Premier League
  • Luton to finish in the top half of the Championship
  • Bolton to finish in the top six of League One
  • Mansfield to finish in the top seven of League Two

First competition kicks off on Friday July 29.

In the Premier League, WEST HAM to finish in the top half appeals greatly given the consistency of David Moyes' side over the past few seasons. They finished seventh last term with a thin squad while contending with a deep run in the Europa League.

Additions to the team and experience in playing Thursday-Sunday should make the Hammers a difficult side to beat yet again, which stands them in good stead for another TOP HALF FINISH.

LUTON are a team who are consistently underrated by many, despite solid results both on the pitch and the spreadsheets. The Hatters racked up 75 points last season on their way to finishing sixth, posting the seventh best xG process in the league, which shows it was no fluke.

Despite making some eye-catching additions to an already impressive squad, the market has them ranked around the 16th best team in the Sky Bet Championship, so we can take advantage by backing them to FINISH in the TOP HALF.

Premier League betting guide
ALSO READ: Our ultimate 22/23 Premier League betting guide

Dropping into League One, we look set to see a huge quality gap between the top 12 and the bottom 12 in the league but BOLTON could be the team to provide us with some value in the TOP SIX market.

The Trotters finished last season well, winning 14 of their last 22 games, and would have been play-off contenders if they hadn't had a dip in August. They ranked as the third best attacking team, so with defensive reinforcements should improve on last term's ninth place.

Finally MANSFIELD look in a great place to replicate their TOP SEVEN FINISH last season. Nigel Clough's men were beaten League Two play-off finalists and are even stronger this term after a decent transfer window.

They were nowhere near the top seven early on last season, but title-winning form from November saw them surge into the play-offs, and more of the same can be expected this term.

Odds correct at 1630 BST (25/07/22)

ALSO READ: Our antepost previews

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS