The new Scottish Premiership season is just around the corner, and Graham Ruthven assesses what is set to be another captivating campaign, selecting his best bets.

Celtic start the new season as defending champions, but Rangers are expected to be stronger than they were last season, when Steven Gerrard’s surprise departure forced them to change managers. Hearts also look to have strengthened over the summer as Robbie Neilson attempts to build on last season’s impressive third-place finish, with the Jam Tarts preparing for a European campaign, while Dundee United have a new manager in the shape of Jack Ross - he has a point to prove after his sacking at Hibernian last season. Aberdeen and Hibernian have spent much of the summer rebuilding their squads with Kilmarnock back in the top-flight under former Dons boss Derek McInnes.

Who will win the title? Celtic and Rangers will once again compete for the Scottish Premiership title with both teams strong enough to finish top of the pile. Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing, high-intensity style worked wonders as the Hoops blew away the competition to claim the trophy last season, but Rangers might be better equipped to handle their rivals this season. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has proven himself as a sharp tactician since taking over at Rangers last November, leading the Ibrox club to last season’s Europa League final. The Dutchman doesn’t have a set style of play, but is capable of utilising players in a number of different ways. When Rangers have to play on the front foot, van Bronckhorst can make this happen. Equally, he can set up his team to be compact and solid at the back. No team finished last season with a higher average share of possession than Celtic (69.8%), who also averaged the most goals per 90 minutes (2.39). Not only did Postecoglou’s team control matches, they were able to translate their possession into attacking threat through the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Felipe Jota. Celtic are odds-on favourites to retain their title, reflecting how Postecoglou has managed to keep the core of his team together over the summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota have been signed permanently after impressing on loan while the arrivals of Aaron Mooy, Alexandro Bernabei, Benjamin Siegrist and Moritz Jenz have added depth. Rangers, on the other hand, have lost key performers Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey. The money collected from those two sales has been reinvested in the recruitment of Rabbi Matondo, Antonio Colak, Ben Davies and Tom Lawrence with Malik Tillman also joining on loan from Bayern Munich, but van Bronckhorst has work ahead of him to forge an effective team unit.

Who will be the best of the rest? Hearts stand a good chance of finishing best of the rest again this season with the Jam Tarts adding to a squad that was already the strongest outside of Celtic and Rangers. Lawrence Shankland has been signed to give Robbie Neilson another option in attack while Alan Forrest has joined from Livingston to provide greater threat in the wide areas. Their price of 11/8 to finish in the top three appears very generous. CLICK HERE to back Hibernian to finish in the top three with Sky Bet Dundee United might also be stronger this season than they were last season with Dylan Levitt signed permanently and Steven Fletcher signed to partner Tony Watt in attack. The capture of Craig Sibbald as a free agent could also prove to be a shrewd piece of business as United look to create more opportunities - their shots per 90 minutes rate of 3.21 was the second lowest in the Scottish Premiership last term. Jim Goodwin has been given the freedom to reshape Aberdeen’s squad in his own image with the Dons now a physically strong outfit focused on running the channels and winning second balls in dangerous areas. Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay’s departures have weakened Aberdeen, but Goodwin has a clear vision of what he wants from his team this season. As things currently look, Celtic, Rangers and Hearts are strong favourites to secure the top three places in the Scottish Premiership table this season, but beyond that, the field is wide open. Aberdeen and Hibernian have the biggest budgets, but that doesn’t guarantee success with the latter in particular struggling to find an identity under new manager Lee Johnson. Dundee United at 2/1 to finish in the top six is exceptionally good value. CLICK HERE to back Dundee United to finish in the top six with Sky Bet

Who will be Scottish Premiership top scorer? Celtic might be the most potent attacking unit in the Scottish Premiership, but Postecoglou’s policy of rotation means it’s not certain this season’s top scorer will be a player wearing green and white hoops.

Indeed, Postecoglou is likely to rotate between Kyogo and Georgios Giakoumakis as his number nine over the course of the campaign. Alfredo Morelos finished as the second-top scorer last season and with van Bronckhorst doing more to get the Colombian into goalscoring positions, his price of 11/2 represents good value. CLICK HERE to back Alfredo Morelos to be top scorer with Sky Bet The likes of Ryan Kent and James Tavernier provide a consistent supply line and Morelos is among the very best at finding space inside the penalty area - his shots on target ratio of 65.4% places him in the 99th percentile for players in his position. As an outside bet, Kyle Lafferty at 50/1 could be worth a punt. CLICK HERE to back Kyle Lafferty to be top scorer with Sky Bet The Northern Ireland international is proven at the highest level in Scotland and scored eight goals in just 14 appearances after returning to Kilmarnock in the second half of last season. If fit, Lafferty will start almost every match for Derek McInnes’ team and could be high up the scoring charts if the chances fall his way.

