Which manager will be the first out the door in the Premier League sack race? Joe Rindl is looking for value across the markets.

Football betting tips: Premier League Sack Race 1pt Scott Parker to be the first Premier League manager to leave at 12/1 (Sky Bet, Betvictor) 1pt Ralph Hasenhuttl to be the first Premier League manager to leave at 7/1 (Unibet) 1pt Frank Lampard to be the first Premier League manager to leave at 5/1 (Boylesports)

It’s the outright preview every Premier League boss wants to avoid. Last season Watford head coach Xisco Muñoz became the first manager to be sacked, leaving his post just two months and seven matches into the campaign. Everton’s Frank Lampard is the current favourite to be the first to go in the 2022-23 Premier League sack race as short as 7/2 with some bookies. The former England and Chelsea star is closely followed by Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl and Leeds' Jesse Marsch at the head of the market. At the other end of the spectrum are Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. The pair are seemingly untouchable and are both best priced at 66/1 to go first. The Premier League’s other 18 managers can only dream of those long odds.

Is Lampard about to leave Everton? David Moyes was in charge of Everton for more than a decade between 2002 and 2013. Since he left Goodison Park, the club has appointed seven permanent and four interim managers in less than 10 years. Whether you think Chelsea legend and three-time Premier League winner Frank Lampard is a good coach or not, being Everton manager is hardly the most secure job in the Premier League. Following spells at Derby County and Chelsea Lampard joined the Toffees, then in 16th, in January. They went backwards late into the campaign, dropping to 18th in April before bouncing back and staying up with a game to spare.

Lampard’s Everton record of eight wins, two draws, and 11 losses is hardly something to write home about and might be difficult to improve with the Merseysiders’ early run of fixtures. After relatively easy matches in August against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Leeds; Everton face Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in September and early October. Off the pitch there are more reasons to worry for Everton fans. Their transfer window this summer has been all about the outgoings. Most notably, Richarlison who has left to join Tottenham in a £60m deal. Whether that money will be reinvested remains to be seen. CLICK HERE to back Lampard to be the first Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet Without his star forward, and with a tough autumn period, LAMPARD is worth backing to be shown an early exit. Will Saints sack Hasenhuttl? The fixture list has not been kind to Southampton with matches against Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea all taking place in August. This could spell danger for Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton's rolling xG over the past two seasons

Hasenhuttl led Southampton to a 16th-place finish in 2018-19 before taking them up to 11th at the end of the following season. Since then things have taken a downward turn and the Saints are approaching this campaign off the back of two 15th-place finishes. That’s three seasons out of four that Hasenhuttl’s side has finished in the bottom quarter of the division. The Saints ended last season in atrocious form, losing each of their final four Premier League matches and winning just one of their last 12 games. And their new signings are hardly established top-flight starters. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is in from Manchester City, as is midfielder Roméo Lavia, while Joe Aribo has joined from Rangers. If Southampton don’t start fast, back the former Leipzig manager HASENHUTTL to be shown the door. CLICK HERE to back Hasenhuttl to be the first Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet

Will Parker be sacked by Bournemouth? Bournemouth lead the relegation markets as comfortable odds-on favourites across the board. Scott Parker should be a worried man, only five teams have a tougher start to the season (the first six games) according to the Infogol model's strength of schedule calculations. The newly-promoted Cherries stuttered at the end of last season with the finish line in sight, winning just one game in six Championship games before victories in each of their last three matches saw them finish two points behind champions Fulham. Parker was Fulham’s manager when the club suffered relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2020--21 season, leaving the Cottagers by mutual consent that summer.

The 40-year-old had overseen Fulham's promotion to the top flight via the play-offs during the previous campaign - his first full season in charge, but could only guide the West Londoners to an 18th-placed finish in the Premier League. Parker’s record isn’t great in the top flight. Across 38 matches with Fulham his side won just five times, losing 20. Now he faces a difficult task on a shoestring budget with Bournemouth having only bought in Ryan Fredericks (West Ham) and Joe Rothwell (Blackburn) over the transfer window at the time of writing. And don’t think little Bournemouth can’t be ruthless. Jason Tindall, Eddie Howe’s replacement, was sacked after six months in charge with the team still in the play-offs in 2021. CLICK HERE to back Parker to be the first Premier League manager to leave with Sky Bet PARKER is good value to go first at 12s.

