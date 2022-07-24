As the start of the Sky Bet Championship season nears, Liam Henshaw picks out a player to watch for all 24 clubs.

Birmingham – Jordan James Age - 18

Position - Midfielder There hasn’t been much to shout about as a Birmingham fan for numerous seasons now, but one thing which is good to see if you’re a Blues fan is the development of younger players. The likes of Jordan James, Nico Gordon, George Hall and Jobe Bellingham coming through their academy are going to be vital.

New manager John Eustace knows he’s going to have to develop these players, and I think he’s a good man for the job. James looks the pick of the bunch - last season he made 20 appearances, played 1,200 minutes and he’s only just turned 18. He’s a midfielder with an attacking threat, that likes to get the ball moving forwards. He’s still developing, but I believe Eustace can help him do that. Blackburn – Tyrhys Dolan Age - 20

Position - Forward Dolan looked like an excellent pick-up from rivals Preston in 2020. The versatile forward-thinking player had his breakout season last year, making 34 league appearances, and he showed what impact he could have in spells throughout the season.

His minutes were split across playing as a forward, out wide and behind the striker. Across all of those areas it was apparent he is effective at winning fouls, dribbling and being a nuisance for the opposition. Blackburn are likely to change their style and system under new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, and it will be interesting to see where Dolan fits in. His flexibility will be very welcomed. I’m expecting Dolan to be one of Rovers' standouts again this season. Blackpool – Lewis Fiorini Age - 20

Position - Midfielder Manchester City midfielder Fiorini spent last season on loan with Lincoln. He had a decent spell there and displayed his abilities as a ball-carrying midfielder with a creative profile.

He showed he’s got good vision and an eye for a pass, along with being a high volume shooter. He ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive runs and could have a real impact in this Blackpool side, should he get the regular minutes to develop. The obvious pick here for Blackpool is the very talented Josh Bowler - given he has been linked with a move away I’ve left him out, but he is certainly worth watching, wherever he goes.

Bristol City – Alex Scott Age - 18

Position - Wing-back/Midfielder Alex Scott is one of the best young players boasted by Bristol City. The versatile 18-year-old had his breakout season last year, where he played both in a wing-back role, as well as in centre midfield. It looks like his future is set to be in midfield, having also played that role for England Under-19s this summer. He was a crucial part of the side that went on to win the European Championships.

He gets into good areas of the pitch, shown by his NPxG (Non-Penalty Expected Goals) numbers, he’s very busy defensively and likes to be involved. He also takes a very good set-piece which helps his creativity no end in this Bristol City side. Burnley – Josh Cullen Age - 26

Position - Midfielder I’ve personally loved all of Burnley’s business so far and I could easily have plumped for Ian Maatsen, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Riley or Luke McNally. However, the signing of Cullen is a coup for Burnley.

I find it hard to believe he has signed for a Championship side, and that is all down to the manager Vincent Kompany, who he worked under at Anderlecht. He’s going to be vital for Kompany as he transforms the squad into more of a ball playing side. Cullen’s technical ability is second to none. He is constantly looking to play forwards, break midfield lines and start the play. He’s also active defensively and understands his role within the system to regain possession as well as looking to play forwards. Excellent business from Burnley here - I was expecting Cullen to be playing in the Premier League. Cardiff – Rubin Colwill Age - 20

Position - Winger Cardiff might not have the biggest budget but they certainly have made inroads this transfer window with plenty of interesting incomings such as Mahlon Romeo, Andy Rinomhota, Jamilu Collins, Ebou Adams and Romaine Sawyers to name just a few. For me though, the best players to keep an eye on are some of the younger talents who broke into the side last season. Specifically, Rubin Colwill.

He’s another player that fits the mould of a versatile attacking midfielder/forward. Last season he netted five times in the league and looking at his non-penalty xG per 90, he ranked in the 87th percentile which shows he was getting in the right areas to take chances. This also comes through in his goal conversion rate where he ranked in the 84th percentile. He’s also a good dribbler and is often involved in creative build-up. Coventry – Gustavo Hamer Age - 25

Position - Defensive Midfielder Coventry City’s three key players - Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyökeres - have all been linked with moves away this summer.

For me, the most impressive is Hamer, and if they are able to keep hold of him, he is going to be a vital player in their system once again. Hamer is an all-action midfielder who offers creativity, progressive passing, defensive work rate and an attacking threat. He’s got all the attributes of a top midfielder, and if he doesn’t move on this window it can only be a good thing for Coventry. I, personally, rate Hamer as one of the best midfielders in the league, and he is going to be a joy to watch again this season. Huddersfield - Yuta Nakayama Age - 25

Position - Centre-back Here we have our first defender on the list, with Huddersfield Town’s new signing Yuta Nakayama.

It would have been easy to have just picked Sorba Thomas, especially given how good he was last season. But when the Terriers signed Nakayama, I had to do some more digging into his numbers from his time with PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie. He’s a proper ball-carrying, aerially dominant centre-half that looks a shrewd pick-up. In my player rating system he ranks as the third best centre-back in the Eredivisie last season, only behind Ajax pair Justin Timber and Lisandro Martínez. Add the fact he is a Japanese international and only 25, you have to take note, and he is definitely one to watch.

Hull - Óscar Estupiñán Age - 25

Position - Striker Despite losing one of their best talents in Keane Lewis-Potter, Hull City’s owners are backing the squad with some interesting signings. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Ozan Tufan have both joined from Fenerbache, plus Jean Michaël Seri who has joined following his contract expiring with Fulham.

The most interesting one is Estupiñán who joins as a free agent after leaving Vitória Guimarães in Portugal. He looks to be more of a traditional forward player, one that comes alive when in the box. He scored 15 goals in the league last season, and he ranks in the 97th percentile for NPxG per 90, which shows he knows how to get into the right areas. This is going to be vital for a Hull City side who struggled to score goals at points last season. Luton – Carlton Morris Age - 26

Position - Striker Luton are at it again, with more shrewd business in their early transfer activity this window. Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow are some very good signings, and will improve Luton. The one that stands out though is Carlton Morris.

He’s an effective forward, who has performed consistently well for Barnsley. His main ability is when he is in possession of the ball. He really helps to get his team up the pitch, he wins a lot of fouls and he wins a lot of duels. He played a big part in Barnsley’s success in the 2020-21 season when they made the play-offs. While he isn’t the most prolific of forwards, he still put up great numbers, especially in possession-based metrics, for Barnsley last season, and I’m sure Luton are going to get the very best out of him. Middlesbrough – Ryan Giles Age - 22

Position - Wing-back It's another loan for Wolves youngster Giles this season after his time with Cardiff and Blackburn last year. He’s comfortable at both wing-back and as a winger, he’s a creative crossing machine and loves to progress the ball through runs.

He’s going to be a dream for Chris Wilder who will likely see him as a wing-back, but he can also play higher up if required. We all know how important the wider players are in Wilder’s system and with Giles and Isaiah Jones ‘Boro are looking good. With this being a full season loan for Giles, I’m expecting him to really continue his development, and think he will be one of the standout players in the league this season. Millwall – Zian Flemming Age - 23

Position - Attacking Midfielder Flemming interested numerous clubs last season, and Millwall were very keen on him in January, eventually getting their man this window.

It looks to be an interesting acquisition with Flemming a versatile player who can play as a forward, but also behind the striker as a number ten, which is his main position. He showed a really good touch of goalscoring form the last two years with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie, netting 24 goals. He looks to be physically ready for the challenge of the Championship and I’m sure Millwall are going to want to see more of his creative and goalscoring threat. A note here too for Charlie Cresswell who has joined Millwall on loan from Leeds United, also an interesting move.

Norwich – Gabriel Sara Age - 23

Position - Attacking Midfielder Thanks to Brexit and work permit rules, the South American market is very much open for English clubs. But it is still eye-opening to see a Championship club pluck a player from one of the biggest teams in Brazil. Gabriel Sara has joined Norwich for just shy of £10m from São Paulo, he’s an attacking and creative midfielder and he has a lot going for him.

He shows up in the 99th percentile for NPxG among midfielders in the Brazilian League in 2021 and also shows up well for key passes and progressive runs, which gives him the triple threat of scoring threat, creativity and ball progression. He’s just 23 which means he will continue to develop, and if he adjusts to life in England this could be another serious bit of recruitment by Norwich. Preston – Ben Whiteman Age - 26

Position - Attacking Midfielder When Whiteman signed for Preston North End from Doncaster in January 2021 it looked like good business and, after 18 months in the Championship, we can certainly say that is the case.

He can take set-pieces, he can be a disrupter, he can progress the ball, is decent defensively - he’s got it all to be a successful midfielder. He’s going to be a very important asset in that midfield and Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe is aware of that. If you get chance to watch him, look out for his ball distribution. This is what makes him truly unique and a big weapon in midfield. He’s well worth a watch this season. Queens Park Rangers – Chris Willock Age - 24

Position - Forward Willock was one of the standout players for QPR last season, and I very much expect the same this year. He’s brilliant in possession, incredibly creative, he wins a lot of fouls, he loves to dribble and get the team going forwards and he makes things happen in the final third.

He played a number of positions last season, be that as a forward, behind the striker or even covering at wing-back. He has a number of qualities which make him a very good talent and I’m expecting him to be in the Premier League within the next 12-18 months. Another big season for Willock is very much on the cards. Another player who is worth keeping an eye out for with QPR is Kenneth Paal. He’s an interesting full-back who signed from PEC Zwolle, and he loves to carry the ball forward and be creative. Reading - Lucas João Age - 28

Position - Striker I’m expecting Reading to have another difficult season. The best bit of business they can do is to keep hold of their main striker in Lucas João.

He suffered from injuries throughout last season but, that being said, he still nearly managed a goal every other game. The season before that he scored 19 league goals in 39 appearances, which shows he is proven at the level over the long haul. He has a good goal conversation rate, and is likely to be the focal point in a side which may be towards the bottom end of the table again. As a result João’s form is going to be vital for Reading and that is why he is their player to watch. Rotherham – Dan Barlaser Age - 25

Position - Midfielder Rotherham were very dominant for long spells in League One last season. I largely put that down to their excellent manager, Paul Warne, but also their busy midfield. Oli Rathbone had a very good season, but the one that stood out was Dan Barlaser.

I have Barlaser rated as one of the best central midfielders in League One last season, and it is easy to see why. He is integral to Rotherham as he gets the ball moving forwards, he’s both aerially and defensively solid, while also being that dog in midfield that looks to break up play too. If Rotherham are going to stay up, I feel performances from Barlaser are going to be vital, and that’s why he’s my one to watch. Sheffield United - Anel Ahmedhodžić Age - 23

Position - Centre-back This is a move which has to be called a coup. Rewind back 18 months or so and Ahmedhodžić was being discussed as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

For some reason or another he ended up on loan at Bordeaux, where they had an obligation to buy if they stayed up but they ended up getting relegated from Ligue 1. His numbers were very impressive in a rather poor side, and I had him rated in the top ten centre-backs in Ligue 1. Combine that with the fact the Bosnian is only 23 years old, and you start to see why this is such a good signing. If Ahmedhodžić is able to continue to showcase his ability, then I have no doubt that Sheffield United will be selling him on for a very large profit in the next 18 months or so.

Stoke – Josh Tymon Age - 23

Position - Wing-back Tymon has been linked with the likes of Rangers and Leeds United over recent days, which tells you how good a player he is. Personally, I have him ranked as one of the best wing-backs in the Championship. He loves to get on the ball and get it moving forwards, both through runs and passing.

He ranks in the 97th percentile for key passes, 95th percentile for progressive runs, and in the 91st percentile for progressive passes. Top 10% figures in all of those areas. Impressive, isn’t it? He’s much more active when going forwards than he is defensively but that can also be attributed to how he plays with Stoke. Tymon is another player I am fairly big on and he will be in the Premier League soon. Sunderland – Daniel Ballard Age - 22

Position - Centre-back This looks to be quite a good signing for Sunderland. Ballard spent last season on loan with Millwall, and he did pretty well. He looks to be a good centre-back for this level, and I’m sure he is one who is going to continue to develop.

He looks to play forwards all the time, he wants to be progressive, and he wants to break the ball into the middle third through passes as well as runs. As you would expect from a centre-back who spent time at Millwall, he’s an attacking threat and he wins his fair amount of duels. Overall, for a couple of million pounds this looks a sensible signing and I’m expecting him to do well. Swansea – Michael Obafemi Age - 22

Position - Striker After a slow start to last season, getting minutes here and there or not being in the Swans' squad, Obafemi turned it around and finished the season in some really good form.

Russell Martin has got a mobile forward who offers a threat in behind that is ideal to his system. Obafemi ranked in the top 10% for non-penalty goals and NPxG last season - for me that is a trend which is likely to continue this season. If he can also keep up his goal conversation percentage, which is also in the top 10%, I’m expecting Obafemi to score plenty of goals this season. Not only is he a goalscoring threat, but he’s also involved in the build-up and often creates for those around. Keep an eye out for him this season, he’s likely to have a good one. Watford - Vakoun Bayo Age - 25

Position - Forward Watford look to be going in a different direction this summer following the appointment of Rob Edwards. When you look at his Forest Green side you notice how important his forward players were in his system, particularly the target man Jamille Matt.

That’s why Bayo could be important for Watford this season. We assume that Edwards will want to line up with a front two, one being a number 10 linking the play, and more of a target man. The latter is exactly what they have got in Bayo. He appears to be a classic box striker with the addition of being mobile, and he’s a player that will do the hard work too. Bayo scored 11 goals in 19 games for Charleroi last year and Watford will hope he can translate that form to the Championship. West Brom – Jed Wallace Age - 28

Position - Winger An easy one here for West Brom who managed to secure the services of one of the best free agents in the Championship. Jed Wallace is an experienced campaigner, and we know that he’s very good at this level. That’s what makes this a good signing.

He offers an excellent threat from set-pieces and crossing, which is going to be a big asset for Steve Bruce. Moreover, he’s a well-rounded wide man that can do a bit of everything. It seems like Bruce is wanting to go for experienced players who can get them out of the division, and that is another box Wallace can tick. All round it’s a decent signing on a free, one that should suit West Brom. Wigan – Callum Lang Age - 23

Position - Forward Wigan haven’t got much business done yet, but luckily for them their best business was done last season when they tied down Callum Lang to a long-term deal. Last season he was a standout player in League One and was at the heart of Wigan's attack.