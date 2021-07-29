World Darts Championship to remain at Alexandra Palace for at least four more years

The World Darts Championship moved to Alexandra Palace ahead of the 2007/2008 event, and has since become established as a must-visit venue for fans from around the world who flock to the annual tournament.

The 14th staging of the World Championship at Ally Pally last year proved a unique one, with only the opening night staged with fans before the remainder of the event was held behind closed doors.

However, the 2021/22 tournament has been confirmed for a return to a full 3,200 capacity inside Ally Pally's West Hall from December 15-January 3, with tickets on general sale from midday on Thursday July 29.

The tournament will also remain at the iconic London landmark until at least 2025 after a new deal was agreed with the PDC.

"The William Hill World Darts Championship has become synonymous with Alexandra Palace and it's fantastic news to agree a new four-year deal with this historic venue," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

"There are few atmospheres in sport which can match a full Ally Pally during the World Championship, and we've seen so many historic moments during the past 14 years - including nine-darters, Phil Taylor's farewell in a final and Fallon Sherrock's famous wins two years ago.

"The next four years will give more players the chance to follow in the footsteps of players like Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and reigning World Champion Gerwyn Price in lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy - we can't wait!"

Around 90,000 fans will attend the 2021/22 World Championship, while 96 players from across the globe will descend on Ally Pally for the festive feast of darts.

Alexandra Palace Commercial Director Lucy Fenner said: "We can't wait for the William Hill World Darts Championship to return to the Palace this December.

"The World Championship creates special nights for the fans, players and everyone who works at the tournament. It's a bucket list event, with an atmosphere like nothing else.

"We're unbelievably proud to have supported the PDC as they've grown the event here over the last 14 years, and we're hugely grateful for the support they've shown us in return.

"As a charity we rely on amazing events like this. Each ticket bought contributes to us maintaining and improving the Park and Palace, and helping us to deliver our Creative Learning programme for families, young people and vulnerable people across the community.

"We're delighted the new deal with the PDC will see the World Championship stay at its spiritual home until 2025 – we're looking forward to some massive nights to enjoy with everyone."

Tickets for the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship are available from SeeTickets via pdc.seetickets.com, including table seating and tiered seat tickets, while hospitality packages will go on general sale from Monday August 2. For more information, please see pdc.tv/WCTickets.

