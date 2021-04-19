Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh beats Jonny Clayton to go top of the Premier League

Dimitri Van den Bergh knocked Jonny Clayton off the top of the Premier League table with a 7-3 defeat of the Masters champion in a top-quality tie where both players averaged over 102.

A super contest saw Van den Bergh move 2-1 and 3-2 up with breaks of throw, before Clayton levelled in leg six with a brilliant 121 bull finish.

The Belgian, though, responded by finishing 121 himself in leg seven - this time on double 14 - to regain the lead and then took 104 to consolidate his lead before punishing missed doubles from Clayton in the next two to seal his victory of the season.

Flying Scotsman bags another victory

Gary Anderson picked up his third win of the season as Rob Cross missed two darts to snatch a draw in the clash of former World Champions.

Anderson replied to a Cross 12-darter in leg three by breaking throw in the fifth in a dozen darts before moving into a 5-2 lead.

Cross finished legs of 14 and 13 darts to cut the gap to one, with Anderson landing a 101 finish to secure a point before making the most of his rival's missed attempts at doubles 18 and nine in the final leg to claim the spoils.

Deadly finishing as De Sousa does enough

Jose de Sousa jumped above James Wade in the league table after defeating the 2009 Premier League champion 7-5 in a high-quality affair where both players missed just two darts each at a double.

De Sousa finished 110 in the opening leg to set the tone for the match, before breaking by finishing 85 on the bull for a 4-2 lead.

Wade hit back before De Sousa claimed back-to-back legs as an 11-darter moved him 6-3 up, with the left-hander finishing 70 and double eight to force a deciding leg.

The Grand Slam champion, though, produced another timely 11-darter as an 81 finish saw him pick up a second successive win.

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Dimitri Van den Bergh P 6 W 3 D 2 L 1 LegD +9 Pts 8 Michael van Gerwen P 6 W 3 D 2 L 1 LegD +9 Pts 8 Jonny Clayton P 6 W 3 D 1 L 2 LegD +3 Pts 7 Gary Anderson P 6 W 3 D 1 L 2 LegD +3 Pts 7 Nathan Aspinall P 5 W 2 D 2 L 1 LegD +5 Pts 6 Jose de Sousa P 6 W 2 D 2 L 2 LegD 0 Pts 6 Peter Wright P 5 W 2 D 2 L 1 LegD 0 Pts 6 Rob Cross P 6 W 2 D 1 L 3 LegD 0 Pts 5 James Wade P 6 W 2 D 1 L 3 LegD -1 Pts 5 Glen Durrant P 6 W 0 D 0 L 6 LegD -28 Pts 0

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

Premier League Darts 2021: Monday results and Tuesday schedule

Night 6, April 19

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Rob Cross 5-7 Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa 7-5 James Wade

Jonny Clayton 3-7 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Glen Durrant 3-7 Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Night 7, April 20

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Glen Durrant v Jose de Sousa

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Nathan Aspinall v Jonny Clayton

Peter Wright v James Wade

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

More darts content