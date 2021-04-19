Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh beats Jonny Clayton to go top of the Premier League

Dimitri Van den Bergh knocked Jonny Clayton off the top of the Premier League table with a 7-3 defeat of the Masters champion in a top-quality tie where both players averaged over 102.
A super contest saw Van den Bergh move 2-1 and 3-2 up with breaks of throw, before Clayton levelled in leg six with a brilliant 121 bull finish.
The Belgian, though, responded by finishing 121 himself in leg seven - this time on double 14 - to regain the lead and then took 104 to consolidate his lead before punishing missed doubles from Clayton in the next two to seal his victory of the season.
Gary Anderson picked up his third win of the season as Rob Cross missed two darts to snatch a draw in the clash of former World Champions.
Anderson replied to a Cross 12-darter in leg three by breaking throw in the fifth in a dozen darts before moving into a 5-2 lead.
Cross finished legs of 14 and 13 darts to cut the gap to one, with Anderson landing a 101 finish to secure a point before making the most of his rival's missed attempts at doubles 18 and nine in the final leg to claim the spoils.
Jose de Sousa jumped above James Wade in the league table after defeating the 2009 Premier League champion 7-5 in a high-quality affair where both players missed just two darts each at a double.
De Sousa finished 110 in the opening leg to set the tone for the match, before breaking by finishing 85 on the bull for a 4-2 lead.
Wade hit back before De Sousa claimed back-to-back legs as an 11-darter moved him 6-3 up, with the left-hander finishing 70 and double eight to force a deciding leg.
The Grand Slam champion, though, produced another timely 11-darter as an 81 finish saw him pick up a second successive win.
Night 6, April 19
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
