PDC 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools: Gary Blades, Jason Lowe and Harald Leitinger win PDC Tour Cards

Darts
Harald Leitinger (PDC)
Harald Leitinger (PDC)
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
11:04 · January 20, 2020 · 5 min read

Gary Blades, Jason Lowe and Harald Leitinger were the first three players to win PDC Tour Cards on Day One of the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools.

The trio all won a Tour Card for the first time with their successes in Wigan and Hildesheim as over 800 players began their quest to secure spots on the PDC circuit.

Lincoln's Blades, a 39-year-old planner for Anglian Water, makes his return to the circuit after seeing off Tony Newell 5-1 to win their decider in the UK Qualifying School in Wigan.

Blades had previously competed from 2005-2010 on the PDC circuit - competing in the 2005 and 2007 UK Opens - before stepping away from the top level for eight years.

However, his success in claiming eight victories on Thursday - including a 5-2 win over four-time Women's World Champion Lisa Ashton - saw him claim a coveted two-year PDC Tour Card.

"I'm feeling like this is a weird dream," admitted Blades. "I didn't expected today to happen but it has - I'm surprised and ecstatic.

"I stepped away partly because of work and partly because I wasn't playing well enough. I had a go last year and did okay, but in the last few months I've been playing really well.

"I've been consistent all day, which isn't like me! I've hit good scores when I needed to and finishes when I needed to. It's exciting knowing that when the ProTour starts I'll be there playing the best players in the world.

"We'll see what happens in the next two years now. Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross are the perfect examples of what can happen when you start testing yourself and get better, so hopefully I can follow in their footsteps."

Lowe, a 47-year-old builder from Cradley Heath, will also compete full-time on the circuit for the first time since Tour Cards were introduced in 2011 after he was a 5-1 winner over Steve Brown in their final.

Lowe averaged over 100 in wins over Corey Burton and Andrew Foster, before seeing off recent World Championship qualifier Ritchie Edhouse, former Challenge Tour event winner Peter Jacques and 2012 World Championship finalist Andy Hamilton.

Lowe previously reached the last 32 as a qualifier at the 2018 UK Open, but had opted out of the 2019 Qualifying School and only decided to enter this year's event an hour before the entry deadline on Tuesday.

"I'm totally shocked," said Lowe. "I only entered at the last minute and there's nobody more shocked than me today - I've played well and I'm thrilled.

"I've had some fantastic averages but in some matches I've missed some doubles and I've been lucky in a couple of games, but you need a bit of luck.

"I've got to up my game to stand a chance but I'll put the practice in, and I'm looking forward to it."

Austria's Leitinger, 35, edged past Martijn Kleermaker 5-4 in their final in Hildesheim, after the Dutchman missed his chance to claim a Tour Card in their deciding leg.

Leitinger has only previously competed twice in PDC events, in 2011 and 2017, but will now get his chance to become a full-time professional in 2020 and 2021 after securing his status on the PDC circuit.

He won eight games on the day at Halle 39, including defeats of Austrian World Cup representative Zoran Lerchbacher and former World Youth Championship finalist Berry van Peer in deciding legs.

Leitinger also overcame Dutch duo Wesley Harms and Kay Smeets as well as Belgium's Brian Raman in the latter stages as he progressed to claim a coveted Tour Card.

"Today was my first day at Q School and I'm very happy," said Leitinger. "It was very hard for me, I had three games which were 5-4.

"It's a surprise. I've been playing mainly [electronic] darts and now I'll take the chance in steel darts."

Kleermaker gained valuable ranking points in his bid to claim a PDC Tour Card, while Raman and Croatia's Boris Krcmar were semi-finalists on Day One of the four-day Qualifying School in Hildesheim.

Fallon Sherrock, who made history as the first woman to win at the William Hill World Darts Championship last month, claimed three wins - including a 5-4 defeat of returning Paul Nicholson - as she won through to the last 64, before losing out to Darryl Pilgrim.

Ashton joined 2019 Brisbane Darts Masters winner Damon Heta and experienced pair Wayne Jones and Mark Dudbridge in reaching the last 32, while American prospect Danny Lauby joined Andy Hamilton, Robert Collins and Ryan Murray in the last eight.

The 2020 PDC Qualifying School continues on Friday with the second of four days of play, with a further three automatic Tour Cards on offer alongside valuable ranking points for players on the Q School Orders of Merit.

UK Qualifying School Day One

Last 16

  • Danny Lauby 5-2 Carl Hamilton
  • Steve Brown 5-1 Martin Atkins (Wigan)
  • Jason Lowe 5-2 Peter Jacques
  • Andy Hamilton 5-4 Adam Hunt
  • Ryan Murray 5-4 Justin Smith
  • Tony Newell 5-2 Andy Chalmers
  • Gary Blades 5-3 Dafydd Edwards
  • Robert Collins 5-1 Alan Tabern

Last Eight

  • Steve Brown 5-3 Danny Lauby
  • Jason Lowe 5-4 Andy Hamilton
  • Tony Newell 5-3 Ryan Murray
  • Gary Blades 5-3 Robert Collins

Last Four (Both winners earn a Tour card)

  • Jason Lowe 5-1 Steve Brown
  • Gary Blades 5-1 Tony Newell

European Qualifying School Day One

Last 16

  • Brian Raman 5-2 Tytus Kanik
  • Franz Roetzsch 5-4 Wesley Plaisier
  • Kay Smeets 5-3 Thomas Junghans
  • Harald Leitinger 5-2 Wesley Harms
  • Karel Sedlacek 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf
  • Boris Krcmar 5-4 Dragutin Horvat
  • Martijn Kleermaker 5-4 Thibault Tricole
  • Tonny Veenhof 5-3 Derk Telnekens

Last Eight

  • Brian Raman 5-0 Franz Roetzsch
  • Harald Leitinger 5-2 Kay Smeets
  • Boris Krcmar 5-3 Karel Sedlacek
  • Martijn Kleermaker 5-3 Tonny Veenhof

Last Four

  • Harald Leitinger 5-2 Brian Raman
  • Martijn Kleermaker 5-4 Boris Krcmar

Final

  • Harald Leitinger 5-4 Martijn Kleermaker

Related Darts Content

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 3mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
7/4
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
9/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
All Football TipsTips & Previews