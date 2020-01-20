PDC Qualifying School: Lisa Ashton misses out on Tour card in final leg decider in Wigan

Hong Kong's Leung denied the four-time Women's World Champion in their deciding game at the UK Qualifying School, hitting a 14-darter to claim his Tour Card as Ashton waited on 72 in the deciding leg of their contest.

He also took out key finishes of 140 and 104 during the tie, with Ashton finishing 130 on the bull to level in leg six.

Leung will follow former Tour Card Holder Royden Lam in representing Hong Kong on the PDC ProTour following the success, with the former World Cup of Darts representative in superb form throughout Day Two.

The 36-year-old lost only four legs in as many matches to begin his challenge, overcame Cameron Menzies and then averaged over 102 in a 5-1 defeat of Adam Hunt.

He was a narrow winner over Dave Prins in the Last Eight in a tie which went all the way, before holding his nerve with a 14-darter in the deciding leg against Ashton.

Leung admitted: "It's fabulous, I didn't think I could go this this far. It's my second time at Q School and I'm glad I made it through.

"I want to stay here, play here and see how far I can go. The Asian Tour has been going for two years and we're all fighting to get into the World Cup and World Championship and we want to live our dream.

"It's helped me a lot and helps all the players to get better. Now, all of a sudden, because of the Asian Tour people are gaining experience and getting better and showing we can do it. It's amazing."

Ashton followed up Thursday's run to the Last 32 with another superb display, and although she missed out on securing an automatic Tour Card, she is now on nine ranking points and in a strong position to claim a Tour Card from the Q School Order of Merit.

"It was very tough against Lisa and strange to play her, and luckily I survived in the last leg," added Leung. "I could see she was winning her games and I didn't know that I was going to play her, because I would have loved to have Lisa winning a Tour Card as well!"

Teenager Brooks won back his Tour Card as he defeated Brisbane Darts Masters winner Damon Heta 5-3 in their decider in Wigan, returning to the PDC ProTour at the first time of asking after initially losing his professional status at the end of 2019.

The 19-year-old from Blackburn's eight wins on the day also included a narrow 5-4 win over Ireland's Michael Flynn in the Last Eight, while he averaged almost 98 in a 5-2 defeat over Niall Cullerton in the Last 16.

"I'm over the moon," said Brooks. "After losing my Tour Card I was dreading coming back to Q School so it's brilliant to get back on the tour.

"I didn't realise how much I wanted it - when I lost it, it was the worst thing that's ever happened to me and I was gutted. But I've had two years learning and I won't be taking it for granted.

"I know what I can do. I'll get back on the practice board now and get ready for the ProTour."

European Q School

Belgium's Mike De Decker secured his return to the PDC circuit after winning back his Tour Card on Day Two of the European Qualifying School in Hildeshiem.

The 24-year-old had previously been on the PDC ProTour in 2016 and 2017, and is a four-time winner on the PDC Unicorn Development Tour circuit.

He will now return to competing amongst the sport's elite in 2020 and 2021 after following Austria's Harald Leitinger in securing an automatic Tour Card at the European Q School.

De Decker won nine matches on the day at Halle 39 in Hildesheim, dropping just six legs in the first five victories before seeing off Day One runner-up Martijn Kleermaker 5-3 in the last 16.

He also defeated Kevin Doets and Justin van Tergouw by the same scoreline and saw off Sweden's Nilsson in eight legs in the final.

"It's been a nerve-wracking day and I'm really happy that I got the Tour Card in the end," said De Decker. "I can relax now and focus on the tour.

"Losing the Tour Card was a bad thing and a good thing, because it opened my eyes. I thought I was there, and that's the wrong attitude. I'll practice and work more than I did before and we'll see what the next two years brings."

Nilsson's run to the final improves his chances of claiming a Tour Card from the European Q School Order of Merit, should he not secure automatic success over the final two days.

Day One finalist Kleermaker also strengthened his position with a run to the last 16, while Poland's Kciuk and Dutch youngster Van Tergouw also impressed in reaching the semi-finals.

UK Qualifying School Day Two Results

Last 16

Lisa Ashton 5-4 Stephen Burton

Peter Jacques 5-4 Dom Taylor

Dave Prins 5-3 Prakash Jiwa

Kai Fan Leung 5-1 Adam Hunt

Ryan Murray 5-4 James Richardson

Damon Heta 5-4 Gary Mawson

Bradley Brooks 5-2 Niall Culleton

Michael Flynn 5-2 Steve Brown

Last Eight

Lisa Ashton 5-4 Peter Jacques

Kai Fan Leung 5-4 Dave Prins

Damon Heta 5-1 Ryan Murray

Bradley Brooks 5-4 Michael Flynn

Last Four (Both winners earn a Tour card)

Kai Fan Leung 5-4 Lisa Ashton

Bradley Brooks 5-3 Damon Heta

European Qualifying School Day Two results

Last 16

Kevin Doets 5-4 Thibault Tricole

Mike De Decker 5-3 Martijn Kleermaker

Daniel Larsson 5-3 Danny van Trijp

Justin van Tergouw 5-4 Ronny Huybrechts

Jeffrey Van Egdom 5-1 Rene Berndt

Dennis Nilsson 5-1 Karel Sedlacek

Krzysztof Kciuk 5-1 Michael Unterbuchner

Ondrej Kysilka 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Quarter-Finals

Mike De Decker 5-3 Kevin Doets

Justin van Tergouw 5-2 Daniel Larsson

Dennis Nilsson 5-2 Jeffrey Van Egdom

Krzysztof Kciuk 5-4 Ondrej Kysilka

Semi-Finals

Mike De Decker 5-3 Justin van Tergouw

Dennis Nilsson 5-2 Krzysztof Kciuk

Final

Mike De Decker 5-3 Dennis Nilsson

