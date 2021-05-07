Horse Racing
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defies James Wade's 110 average to go top of the Premier League table

By Sporting Life
22:37 · FRI May 07, 2021

Michael van Gerwen moved top of the Unibet Premier League with an 8-3 victory over James Wade in a match of sky high standard while Gary Anderson also produced a sparkling performance.

As the battle for Play-Off places continued at the Marshall Arena, Van Gerwen claimed a third straight win of the week to move two points clear of Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh at the summit.

A match of outstanding quality saw Wade average 110.28 - the highest of any player so far this season - to Van Gerwen's 107.44, though it was the Dutchman's superior accuracy on the doubles that saw him prevail.

Wade, who defeated Van Gerwen in the Premier League on Night Four, was powerless to stop the five-time champion on this occasion as he landed checkouts of 135, 128 and 104 in a vintage display.

"I can't really complain because James put me under so much pressure that I had to do well," said Van Gerwen.

"To do the right things at the right moment against a player like James is important and gives me a lot of confidence.

"I need to be happy with this and I can build towards the next games now. I feel good and from here on I want to do more. I'm still not consistent enough so I need to make sure I keep my concentration.

"I want to win this title back. I think I'm doing a great job so far, but it's still too far away. I always believe in myself but there's still four more games to go before I play a semi-final and final."

Aspinall was displaced from top spot after he went down 8-6 to Jonny Clayton, who stays in the hunt for a Play-Off place in his debut season following a sixth victory.

Clayton returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 8-6 win in a game which saw both players struggling for accuracy on the outer ring.

The pair missed 45 double attempts between them, though it was Clayton who held himself together to inflict back-to-back defeats on Aspinall, who saw one dart at tops to snatch a draw in the final leg land just low.

The opening game of the night saw Jose de Sousa continue his impressive debut campaign as he thrashed an out-of-sorts Peter Wright 8-1 to keep hold of fourth place.

Wright, who continues to struggle with a shoulder problem, was made to pay by De Sousa as the Grand Slam champion showed no mercy, averaging 102.9 and hitting 62% of his checkout attempts to romp to victory.

"The two points gives me great confidence," explained De Sousa, who allowed a 6-2 lead to slip as he drew with Wade on Thursday.

"Last night, I was a little bit disappointed with myself - I had so many chances to beat James but sometimes the things don't go the way you want. But one point is very good - it's been a good week.

"Peter wasn't in his best game today, but 8-1 is a big win in the Premier League right now so I'm happy with my result."

Gary Anderson stayed in touch with the top four as he made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season with an 8-4 defeat of Van den Bergh.

A repeat of the 2020 World Matchplay final saw Anderson post a whopping 107.85 average to Van den Bergh's 104.4 in another contest of supreme quality.

A trademark six 180s from Anderson, along with two ton-plus, checkouts helped Anderson on his way to a vital two points.

2021 Premier League Darts Table

  1. Michael van Gerwen P 12 W 7 D 3 L 2 LegD +21 Pts 17
  2. Nathan Aspinall P 12 W 6 D 3 L 3 LegD +15 Pts 15
  3. Dimitri Van den Bergh P 12 W 6 D 3 L 3 LegD +7 Pts 15
  4. Jose de Sousa P 12 W 5 D 4 L 3 LegD +12 Pts 14
  5. Jonny Clayton P 12 W 6 D 2 L 4 LegD +4 Pts 14
  6. Gary Anderson P 12 W 5 D 2 L 5 LegD 0 Pts 13
  7. James Wade P 12 W 4 D 3 L 5 LegD -1 Pts 11
  8. Peter Wright P 12 W 3 D 3 L 6 LegD -16 Pts 9
  9. Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
  10. Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)
  • The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided
  • Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.
  • When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

Premier League Darts 2021: Friday results and remaining schedule

Night 12, May 7
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Peter Wright 1-8 Jose de Sousa
  • Michael van Gerwen 8-3 James Wade
  • Jonny Clayton 8-6 Nathan Aspinall
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-8 Gary Anderson

Night 13, May 24
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Jonny Clayton v Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen
  • James Wade v Peter Wright

Night 14, May 25
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • James Wade v Nathan Aspinall
  • Jonny Clayton v Jose de Sousa
  • Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen
  • Peter Wright v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 15, May 26
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright
  • James Wade v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Gary Anderson v Nathan Aspinall
  • Jose de Sousa v Michael van Gerwen

Night 16, May 27
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Gary Anderson v James Wade
  • Nathan Aspinall v Jose de Sousa
  • Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jonny Clayton

Play-Offs Night, May 28
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Click here for the full Premier League Darts 2021 fixture list and season guide

