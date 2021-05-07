Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defies James Wade's 110 average to go top of the Premier League table

As the battle for Play-Off places continued at the Marshall Arena, Van Gerwen claimed a third straight win of the week to move two points clear of Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh at the summit.

A match of outstanding quality saw Wade average 110.28 - the highest of any player so far this season - to Van Gerwen's 107.44, though it was the Dutchman's superior accuracy on the doubles that saw him prevail.

Wade, who defeated Van Gerwen in the Premier League on Night Four, was powerless to stop the five-time champion on this occasion as he landed checkouts of 135, 128 and 104 in a vintage display.

"I can't really complain because James put me under so much pressure that I had to do well," said Van Gerwen.

"To do the right things at the right moment against a player like James is important and gives me a lot of confidence.

"I need to be happy with this and I can build towards the next games now. I feel good and from here on I want to do more. I'm still not consistent enough so I need to make sure I keep my concentration.

"I want to win this title back. I think I'm doing a great job so far, but it's still too far away. I always believe in myself but there's still four more games to go before I play a semi-final and final."