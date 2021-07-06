World Grand Prix Darts heading back to Leicester

The 24th staging of the prestigious event will see 32 of the world's top darts stars competing across seven days for £450,000 in prize money, with reigning champion Gerwyn Price, five-time winner Michael van Gerwen and world number two Peter Wright set to head up the field.

For a second consecutive year the double-start tournament will take place away from its traditional home, Dublin's Citywest Convention Centre, which is currently being used by health services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Grand Prix was played behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena in 2020, but is now set for the return of fans at the Morningside Arena, which previously hosted the popular Champions League of Darts in 2019.

"We are delighted to have secured the Morningside Arena as the venue for this year's staging of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix," said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.

"The venue was a hit with fans and players alike when it played host to the Champions League of Darts in 2019 and we would like to thank them for their co-operation in securing a new home for one of our most prestigious events in 2021.

"The BoyleSports World Grand Prix is always one of the highlights of the PDC calendar, with the unique double-start format providing a challenging element for competitors and extra drama for viewers.

"The Citywest Convention Centre remains part of our plans for 2022 and beyond, and we thank them for their continued support and communication."

The first round will be split across two nights on October 3-4, with the second round taking place across October 5-6.

The quarter-finals will be held on Thursday October 7, before the semi-finals on Friday October 8 and the final on Saturday October 9.

Tickets will go on sale to PDCTV Annual Members at 1200 BST on Monday July 12. You must be a PDCTV Annual Member as of 1200 BST on Thursday July 8 to purchase tickets in this window.

Tickets will then go on Priority Sale to fans who signed up to the Priority Window at 1200 BST on Tuesday July 13. You must have signed up to the Priority Window by 2359 BST on Thursday July 8 to purchase tickets in this window.

Any remaining tickets will go on General Sale at 1200 BST on Wednesday July 14.

2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix schedule

Morningside Arena, Leicester

Sunday October 3 (1900 BST)

8x First Round

Monday October 4 (1900 BST)

8x First Round

Tuesday October 5 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Wednesday October 6 (1900 BST)

4x Second Round

Thursday October 7 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Friday October 8 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals

Saturday October 9 (1900 BST)

Final

More darts content