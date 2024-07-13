Darts results: Luke Humphries among day one winners at World Matchplay

The world champion averaged almost 109 to beat Ricardo Pietreczko 10-4, dominating from start to finish having broken his opponent's throw in the very first leg.

It was seriously impressive stuff from Cool Hand, who will now put his feet up on Sunday, when both sessions have been brought forward to accommodate England's clash with Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

"I felt really good in the lead up to this tournament and I felt a million dollars tonight," said Humphries.

"Since the World Cup I've got back into my old routine and been practicing more.

"If I hadn't played so well I would've lost because Ricardo was fantastic tonight.

"I'm embracing life as world champion now and I'm just enjoying playing on the big stages.

"If I keep up this level then I stand a good chance of winning the tournament but I certainly won't be getting carried away."