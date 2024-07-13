Darts results: Luke Humphries among day one winners at World Matchplay

Luke Humphries sent a message to his title rivals with an imperious performance to open up his World Matchplay campaign.
The world champion averaged almost 109 to beat Ricardo Pietreczko 10-4, dominating from start to finish having broken his opponent's throw in the very first leg.
It was seriously impressive stuff from Cool Hand, who will now put his feet up on Sunday, when both sessions have been brought forward to accommodate England's clash with Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
"I felt really good in the lead up to this tournament and I felt a million dollars tonight," said Humphries.
"Since the World Cup I've got back into my old routine and been practicing more.
"If I hadn't played so well I would've lost because Ricardo was fantastic tonight.
"I'm embracing life as world champion now and I'm just enjoying playing on the big stages.
"If I keep up this level then I stand a good chance of winning the tournament but I certainly won't be getting carried away."
Perhaps less concerned with England versus Spain will be Welsh pair Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton, both of whom progressed along with Humphries.
Price took out 130 for a 4-1 lead against Daryl Gurney, who had won the opening leg. He was though under pressure at 5-4 as Gurney launched a fightback, but when Superchin missed two darts to level, Price kicked clear for an impressive win.
"The first game is always tough," admitted 2022 runner-up Price. "I started well and finished well, so I'm happy with my performance tonight.
"I feel settled into the tournament now and I'm looking forward to Tuesday [versus Ross Smith or Josh Rock].
"This is one of the three TV ranking titles I've been in the final of but never won, so I'm hungry to go one step further this time."
Clayton had appeared on course for a similar scoreline when leading Raymond van Barneveld 7-3 before being pegged back to 7-6, and he was relieved to finally shake off his opponent in a 10-7 win.
"I love this stage, I felt good up there," said Clayton, who finished an emotional runner-up in 2023. "I got over the line and I'm happy with that.
"Winning a Players Championship event last week was big for my confidence.
"Coming back here is difficult because of last year's bad memories when my dad was seriously ill before he died, but I'll keep soldiering on."
Saturday July 13 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 14
Morning Session (1100 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
* SESSION TIMES CHANGED DUE TO ENGLAND REACHING EURO 2024 FINAL ON SUNDAY NIGHT
Evening Session (1600 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
* SESSION TIMES CHANGED DUE TO ENGLAND REACHING EURO 2024 FINAL ON SUNDAY NIGHT