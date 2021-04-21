Darts results: Rob Cross joins Glen Durrant in early Premier League Darts elimination

Cross will join reigning champion Glen Durrant in exiting the event after Thursday's Night Nine in Milton Keynes after he suffered a 7-5 loss to Nathan Aspinall.

Later wins for Wade and Wright mean that Cross is now three points adrift with just one game left before the bottom two stars are eliminated, with the 2018 finalist set to finish ninth for a second successive year.

He held his own in the early stages against Aspinall, who turned the match with a 146 checkout to break throw in leg five as five straight legs moved him 6-2 up.

Cross battled back to 6-5 as he took the tie all the way, but Aspinall held his nerve to secure his own fourth win of the season.

"It was a big two points for me and I'm very happy, considering it was an under-par performance," said Aspinall, who remains joint-second on 11 points. "I know Rob was under pressure and had to win tonight.

"I needed to win too to get some daylight from the rest of the guys, so I'm happy to have taken three points from four in the last two nights.

"When I went 6-2 up I took my foot off the gas, I thought I'd already won. You can't think like that and it's something I'm trying to learn."

The PDC later jokingly tweeted that Thursday's 'Judgement Night' has now been renamed 'Night Nine' after listening to the fans.