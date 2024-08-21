Cricket in-play betting tips: England v Sri Lanka first Test latest odds and advice

There is an old cliché in cricket about being unable to truly judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it, and Sri Lanka will be hoping that proves to be the case having been bowled out for only 236 on day one of the first Test at Old Trafford.

To their credit, the tourists did well to get that many, having slipped to 6-3 and 92-6, before captain Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Milan Rathnayake mounted a spirited fightback in the Manchester gloom.

An unsettled start to Thursday, according to the Met Office, suggests Sri Lanka’s seamers could have something to work with early on when play resumes, though England looked largely untroubled when cruising to 22-0 at the close of the play on Wednesday.

Dinesh Chandimal was desperately unlucky when LBW to a delivery that rolled along the floor just before Lunch, but other than that, Sri Lanka’s early troubles were more down to their own frailties than any real demons in the surface.

That’s not to say we are dealing with a road like the one England amassed 592 on against Australia here last summer, but there were definite signs as the ball softened up that it was by no means a minefield, either.

The other thing to consider is whether this Sri Lanka attack will be able to get as much life out of the surface as the likes of Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood managed. The suspicion is that they won't.

Even if the weather remains unsettled, I’m still not convinced there will be enough assistance through the air or from the surface to seriously hurt England’s batting. That Sky Bet are only 3/1 about England passing 500 in the innings suggests bookmakers agree.

We already have Joe Root and Jamie Smith on side to make centuries in the innings, and though I’d prefer the sun to come out and that tinge of green currently visible on the surface to burn away in the August sun – wherever it may have gone – I’m not desperately keen for another bet.

I’d expect England to have built a sizeable lead by the end of day two, so here’s hoping Root and Smith are at the forefront of another strong showing with the bat.

Posted at 2045 BST on 21/08/24