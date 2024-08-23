England v Sri Lanka first Test day three scores and report: Jamie Smith century as England in control

England were chasing a ruthless finish to the first Test against Sri Lanka after Jamie Smith’s maiden hundred set up a winning position on day three at Emirates Old Trafford.

England v Sri Lanka, first Test: Day three scores Sri Lanka 1st inns: 236 (Dhananjaya 74, Rathnayake 72; Woakes 3-32, Bashir 3-55)

England 1st inns: 358 (Smith 111, Brook 56; A Fernando 4-103, Jayasuriya 3-85)

Sri Lanka 2nd inns: 204-6 (Mathews 65, Kamindu Mendis 56*) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat

Report England were chasing a ruthless finish to the first Test against Sri Lanka after Jamie Smith’s maiden hundred set up a winning position on day three at Emirates Old Trafford. At 24, Smith became the youngest English wicketkeeper to post a Test ton, taking Les Ames’ 94-year-old record, as he converted his overnight 72 into a highly accomplished 111. His ton, in just his fifth innings, carried the hosts to 358 all out in the morning session as they moved into a 122-run lead. Smith was tipped by Richard Mann to make a first innings century at 7/1 in his pre-match preview here.

By stumps the tourists had scrapped to 204 for six, with Angelo Mathews (65) and Kamindu Mendis (56 not out) showing fight after another torrid start saw them lose their first two wickets with just one run on the board. England put down a couple of catches to slow their progress but with a deficit of just 82 they remain firm favourites to bank a fourth straight win this summer. Sri Lanka need plenty more from Kamindu, who has already scored two Test hundreds in his first three caps, and have Dinesh Chandimal back at the crease after an injury scare. He was forced to retire hurt after being smashed on the glove at 90mph by Mark Wood but an X-ray confirmed no fracture and he returned to the middle late on. It was a day that will be remembered largely because of Smith, who fell for 95 in his previous innings against the West Indies last month and made certain not to collect a second near miss. He hit eight fours and a six in his 148-ball stay, a measured performance that relied on concentration and composure as much as the attacking flair he is known for at Surrey.

Things had been in the balance at the start of play, England just 23 in front on 259 for six, but Sri Lanka were lethargic from the outset as Smith eased his way to three figures. His reaction was admirably restrained but the Manchester crowd marked his big moment in style. He received another deserved ovation after he was eighth out, slashing at a wide delivery from Prabath Jayasuriya and edging behind. England’s tail also wagged as Gus Atkinson (20), Wood (22) and Matthew Potts (17) refused to go quietly. Sri Lanka had a little over 10 minutes to survive before lunch but Chris Woakes bowled Nishan Madushka as he shouldered arms to the third ball and Kusal Mendis was caught behind for a duck off Atkinson. Wood took exactly one delivery to join the party, spearing one in to Dimuth Karunaratne and having him caught off a deflected inside edge. Wood’s pace was also too much for Chandimal, who was left unable to grip the bat after being smashed on the thumb. He was taken to hospital to assess a potential break but received the green light to get back in the game.

