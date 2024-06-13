Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
cricket icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
More glory in store for USA?
More glory in store for USA?

Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: United States of America v Ireland preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
12:40 · THU June 13, 2024

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the T20 World Cup, with hosts United States of America taking on Ireland.

Cricket betting tips: United States of America v Ireland

2pts United States of America to beat Ireland at 11/8 (Star Sports)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two matches from the T20 World Cup on Friday, with the clash between hosts UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and Ireland in Lauderhill, 3.30pm UK time, the most interesting.

Ireland will start as warm favourites, presumably based on reputation and their greater ICC tournament experience, but I don’t think that is correct at all and will be backing USA accordingly.

For my money, Ireland’s white-ball cricket has been steadily on the decline for a few years now and while their squad does boast some very fine individual cricketers – namely Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker – the fearless, plucky Ireland cricket fans once fell in love with has long gone.

The current state of the Irish domestic game is perhaps the main reason for this and Irish cricketers now only being allowed to play in the English County Championship as overseas internationals has lessened the exposure many may have otherwise experienced.

Sky Bet offer

Whichever way you wish to slice it, Ireland have been really poor at this World Cup, taking a severe beating at the hands of India before being outplayed in all departments by Canada, only mustering 125-7 in pursuit of 138.

Worse still, that batting innings only gained a semblance of respectability because of some late fireworks from George Dockrell and tail-ender Mark Adair, the top order having again crumbled as they initially slumped to 59-6.

Moving from New York’s testing batting surface will give Ireland’s batsmen hope of something better and the very little we know about Lauderhill does suggest this is a pretty good place to bat.

However, that would suit USA just as much, if not more, with their aggressive batting line-up labouring to 110-8 against India in New York on Wednesday.

Prior to that, USA made hay on a flat pitch in Dallas, posting scores of 197-3 against Canada and 159-3 against Pakistan before winning that match in a Super Over.

A line through Canada, who USA beat comfortably, puts the hosts ahead of Ireland, and they gave India a much tougher workout than Ireland managed as well.

On what we’ve seen so far, USA should be favourites, so the 11/8 available with Star Sports is well worth taking.

Former New Zealand international Corey Anderson is a familiar name in their top six, while Aaron Jones and Andries Gous have both past 100 runs for the tournament already. We haven’t seen the best of Steven Taylor yet, so the USA batting has plenty of talent and depth.

Corey Anderson is back on the international stage
Corey Anderson is back on the international stage

The bowling has been good, too, without looking outstanding. That attack made India work hard for their victory and is certainly capable of causing Ireland plenty of problems.

Tucker, Tector and Paul Stirling are all capable, but they have all struggled at this World Cup thus far.

With stronger recent form and home advantage, I’m sticking with USA who are the wrong price in my book.

The morning game from Tarouba sees Afghanistan take on Papa New Guinea at 1.30am UK time.

Afghanistan look made for these conditions, with their strong, well-balanced attack at home on the pitches we have seen so far.

The batting is less impressive, but if Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran can keep making runs, they will be a threat to anyone.

Expect a comfortable victory for Afghanistan here, with tougher tests awaiting them further down the line.

Posted at 1230 BST on 13/06/24

Related links

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo