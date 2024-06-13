Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: United States of America v Ireland preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the T20 World Cup, with hosts United States of America taking on Ireland.
2pts United States of America to beat Ireland at 11/8 (Star Sports)
Two matches from the T20 World Cup on Friday, with the clash between hosts UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and Ireland in Lauderhill, 3.30pm UK time, the most interesting.
Ireland will start as warm favourites, presumably based on reputation and their greater ICC tournament experience, but I don’t think that is correct at all and will be backing USA accordingly.
For my money, Ireland’s white-ball cricket has been steadily on the decline for a few years now and while their squad does boast some very fine individual cricketers – namely Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker – the fearless, plucky Ireland cricket fans once fell in love with has long gone.
The current state of the Irish domestic game is perhaps the main reason for this and Irish cricketers now only being allowed to play in the English County Championship as overseas internationals has lessened the exposure many may have otherwise experienced.
Whichever way you wish to slice it, Ireland have been really poor at this World Cup, taking a severe beating at the hands of India before being outplayed in all departments by Canada, only mustering 125-7 in pursuit of 138.
Worse still, that batting innings only gained a semblance of respectability because of some late fireworks from George Dockrell and tail-ender Mark Adair, the top order having again crumbled as they initially slumped to 59-6.
Moving from New York’s testing batting surface will give Ireland’s batsmen hope of something better and the very little we know about Lauderhill does suggest this is a pretty good place to bat.
However, that would suit USA just as much, if not more, with their aggressive batting line-up labouring to 110-8 against India in New York on Wednesday.
Prior to that, USA made hay on a flat pitch in Dallas, posting scores of 197-3 against Canada and 159-3 against Pakistan before winning that match in a Super Over.
A line through Canada, who USA beat comfortably, puts the hosts ahead of Ireland, and they gave India a much tougher workout than Ireland managed as well.
On what we’ve seen so far, USA should be favourites, so the 11/8 available with Star Sports is well worth taking.
Former New Zealand international Corey Anderson is a familiar name in their top six, while Aaron Jones and Andries Gous have both past 100 runs for the tournament already. We haven’t seen the best of Steven Taylor yet, so the USA batting has plenty of talent and depth.
The bowling has been good, too, without looking outstanding. That attack made India work hard for their victory and is certainly capable of causing Ireland plenty of problems.
Tucker, Tector and Paul Stirling are all capable, but they have all struggled at this World Cup thus far.
With stronger recent form and home advantage, I’m sticking with USA who are the wrong price in my book.
The morning game from Tarouba sees Afghanistan take on Papa New Guinea at 1.30am UK time.
Afghanistan look made for these conditions, with their strong, well-balanced attack at home on the pitches we have seen so far.
The batting is less impressive, but if Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran can keep making runs, they will be a threat to anyone.
Expect a comfortable victory for Afghanistan here, with tougher tests awaiting them further down the line.
Posted at 1230 BST on 13/06/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.