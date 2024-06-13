Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: United States of America v Ireland preview and best bets

Richard Mann previews Friday's action from the T20 World Cup, with hosts United States of America taking on Ireland.

Cricket betting tips: United States of America v Ireland 2pts United States of America to beat Ireland at 11/8 (Star Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Two matches from the T20 World Cup on Friday, with the clash between hosts UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and Ireland in Lauderhill, 3.30pm UK time, the most interesting. Ireland will start as warm favourites, presumably based on reputation and their greater ICC tournament experience, but I don’t think that is correct at all and will be backing USA accordingly. For my money, Ireland’s white-ball cricket has been steadily on the decline for a few years now and while their squad does boast some very fine individual cricketers – namely Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker – the fearless, plucky Ireland cricket fans once fell in love with has long gone. The current state of the Irish domestic game is perhaps the main reason for this and Irish cricketers now only being allowed to play in the English County Championship as overseas internationals has lessened the exposure many may have otherwise experienced.

Whichever way you wish to slice it, Ireland have been really poor at this World Cup, taking a severe beating at the hands of India before being outplayed in all departments by Canada, only mustering 125-7 in pursuit of 138. Worse still, that batting innings only gained a semblance of respectability because of some late fireworks from George Dockrell and tail-ender Mark Adair, the top order having again crumbled as they initially slumped to 59-6. Moving from New York’s testing batting surface will give Ireland’s batsmen hope of something better and the very little we know about Lauderhill does suggest this is a pretty good place to bat. However, that would suit USA just as much, if not more, with their aggressive batting line-up labouring to 110-8 against India in New York on Wednesday. Prior to that, USA made hay on a flat pitch in Dallas, posting scores of 197-3 against Canada and 159-3 against Pakistan before winning that match in a Super Over. A line through Canada, who USA beat comfortably, puts the hosts ahead of Ireland, and they gave India a much tougher workout than Ireland managed as well. On what we’ve seen so far, USA should be favourites, so the 11/8 available with Star Sports is well worth taking. Former New Zealand international Corey Anderson is a familiar name in their top six, while Aaron Jones and Andries Gous have both past 100 runs for the tournament already. We haven’t seen the best of Steven Taylor yet, so the USA batting has plenty of talent and depth.

Corey Anderson is back on the international stage