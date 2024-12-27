Cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers Big Bash preview

Tom Banton is the man in focus when Big Bash champions Brisbane Heat host Sydney Sixers at the Gabba on Sunday morning.

Cricket betting tips: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers 2pts Tom Banton to make a fifty in the match at 4/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sydney Sixers haven’t put a foot wrong in the Big Bash so far this season, and are worthy favourites when travelling to take on defending champions Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday, 8:15am UK time. The Sixers are unbeaten in three games so far this term, despite having a few injuries to contend with, though the Heat have had their own injury list to worry about and have only lost once in three outings. They were beaten in Perth on Boxing Day, but that was also the case last year and it didn’t stop them going all the way, so expect a better showing back in front of their own fans.

The Heat bowling is outstanding, particularly with paceman Spencer Johnson fit again, but I reckon the biggest boost to their title hopes is the recent signing of TOM BANTON. This is actually Banton’s second stint with the Heat, on this occasion drafted in as an injury replacement for Tom Alsop, and I really do think we’re about to see the very best of this rich talent. And Banton has always had talent on abundance, so much so that he was fast-tracked into England’s white-ball set-up by then captain Eoin Morgan at an early age, managing three fifties in 20 appearances across ODIs and T20Is. Nevertheless, that always seemed like a jump too soon for one so young, and now still only 26 years of age, signs are that the dynamic opening batsman is really beginning to blossom with greater experience and a better understanding of his game. The Somerset native was a delight last summer across formats, scoring over 1300 runs in Division 1 of the County Championship, while averaging 46.81 and striking at 151.02 in the T20 Blast.

7⃣1⃣ off 4⃣2⃣ balls



Tom Banton is just 21 years old.#ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/vJWyf0ex2a — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 28, 2020

For good measure, Banton finished as Trent Rocket’s leading runscorer in the latest edition of The Hundred where he had competition from the likes of Joe Root and Alex Hales in that side. Banton was rushed into the Heat line-up for the trip to Perth, so I can forgive him a low score there, but he’s one I want to follow this season, especially at home where the pitch looked a good one for batting when the hosts successfully chased down 175 against Adelaide Strikers. 10/3 looks about right for Banton in the top Heat batsman market, but Nathan McSweeney in particular looms a big danger here. Instead, trying backing Banton to MAKE A FIFTY IN THE MATCH, with Betway the best price currently available at 4/1. Posted at 1500 GMT on 27/12/24