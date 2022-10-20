We got an early sighter of the pitch in Perth when England and Australia played out a high-scoring match on this ground a couple of weeks ago, and I'm expecting more runs on Saturday.

To be precise, England racked up 208-6 in that match before Australia fell only eight runs short in reply, and while the bounce we can be sure to see in Perth will be alien to Afghanistan's top order, that pace in the wicket always means teams can score quickly if batting well.

Fearless Afghanistan always a threat

And that's when we've seen the best of this Afghanistan batting line-up. Though inconsistent, they have a number of quick scorers who go very hard up front, and even when scoring was tough at times at last year's T20 World Cup, the likes of Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai all finished with strike-rates in excess of 100.

In the UAE, Afghanistan were involved in two of the highest scoring games of the competition – conceding 210 against India and posting 190-4 themselves against a Scotland bowling attack that dismantled the West Indies earlier this week.

While clearly not one for maximum faith, there are reasons to believe Afghanistan will sparkle at some stage in Australia if getting set on what are usually good pitches to bat on, and Perth might prove the ideal host for that.